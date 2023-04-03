Millions of Jews around the world prepare for Passover

On Wednesday evening, millions of Jews around the world are expected to sit around festive tables, filled with traditional foods, symbols and of course matzah in honor of the Passover Seder.

This year’s planned Seders vary from a Kosher for Passover meal for prisoners in Ukraine, a Shrek-themed Seder in New Zealand, escape rooms that will make young Jews feel as if they exited Egypt themselves and Seders for Jewish refugees across Europe.

For the first time, dozens of Jewish prisoners will celebrate the Passover Seder in Ukranian jails. Jewish activity in prisons throughout Ukraine has gained significantly since the recent appointment of Rabbi Yonatan Markovich, chief rabbi of Kyiv, to the position of rabbi of Ukraine's prisons.

Passover Seders in Ukraine's prisons

Passover Seder kits were sent to dozens of prisons in which Jewish prisoners and detainees are imprisoned. The prisoners also received Kosher for Passover food, hygiene and other supplies that will make their stay behind bars a little easier.

In addition, more than 100 soldiers and officers from Kyiv who have been fighting in the Ukrainian-Russian war also received boxed matzah and Seder kits.

In Kyiv, over 1,000 Seder kits, with food and holiday supplies, were sent to the residents of the city who are forced to celebrate the Seder at home, instead of with the entire community, due to the daily evening curfew.

According to Markowitz, “thanks to the important assistance and cooperation with the JRNU organization, led by Rabbi Shlomo Peles and Rabbi David Mundschein, as well as with the Jewish Federation in Ukraine, we succeed in bringing the freedom and joy of the holiday to many Jews in Kyiv and to soldiers and prisoners throughout Ukraine.”

A multilingual children's Haggadah

The Center for Religious Affairs in the Diaspora has published a children's Haggadah in 22 languages including Bulgarian, Indian, Italian, Spanish, Swedish, Serbian, Turkish, English, Dutch, Danish, Croatian, Estonian, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian and others. The center’s director-general Roi Abecasis said that “we are attentive to the needs of the small Jewish communities around the world. These communities struggle to maintain the dwindling number of congregants.” According to Abecasis, the way to strengthen these communities “is by making the Seder night accessible to the next generation of children in their own language.”

The Haggadah, filled with illustrations and explanations, can be downloaded for free.

Passover Seders for Jewish refugees fleeing Ukraine

Many European countries have been affected by the war in Ukraine for many different reasons such as the amount of refugees that have joined local Jewish communities. About 5,000 food baskets worth $150,000 will be delivered to thousands of Jewish refugees across Europe, through the Relief Fund of the Conference of European Rabbis (CER). “The CER continues its support and will be holding numerous Passover Seders for thousands of Jewish refugees fleeing Ukraine to neighboring countries,” a statement on behalf of the CER said.

The CER will be assisting Jewish refugees in countries such as Poland, Romania, Moldova and Hungary. The initial funding of $3 million was donated by Yuri and Julia Milner, who established a special fund for Ukrainian refugees to assist them in finding a home after being uprooted from their homeland.

CER president Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt concluded that, ‘’The war in Ukraine continues with its ensuing economic ramifications and the refugee crisis that Europe is grappling with. We will continue to work tirelessly around the clock to ensure that no Jew remains hungry on Pesach."

Odesa's orphanage children will celebrate Passover in their new residence in Bucharest, Romania. Rabbi Shlomo Bakst, chief rabbi of Odesa, expressed his excitement about celebrating the holiday in the community's new permanent premises. "The Tikva community comprising over 1,200 people had fled Odessa into a temporary shelter in a hotel in the city of Neptune in south-eastern Romania and was recently able to relocate to a permanent apartment complex in Bucharest. Bakst said that the community is now joyously preparing to celebrate the holiday, alongside Rabbi Rafael Kruskal heading this important project.

Dads & Lads Seder in Bulgaria

A special “Dads & Lads” Seder will take place in Bulgaria: According to the Chief Rabbi of Bulgaria, Rabbi Yoel Yifrah, “the community had difficulty finding local solutions for shechita [Kosher slaughter] arrangements due to a meat shortage in Europe.” The theme of the Seder night this year will be Avot U'Banim [Dads & Lads]. In addition, a special Seder is planned for lonely and elderly community members. According to Yifrah, Matzah boxes have been distributed to over a dozen communities in Bulgaria, including Burgas, Salisstra and Varna.

Passover Seder in Argentina

The Jewish community of Argentina has been working around the clock in order to assist members of the community that cannot afford hosting a Seder and all that it entails. Rabbi Eliahu Hamra, President of Va’ad Hakeilot of Argentina and member of the Assembly of International Associated Members (AIAM) of the CER relays that “additional economic aid for the upcoming Chag is now being provided in the aftermath of Argentina’s major financial crisis.” According to Hamra, approximately 400 food baskets were distributed to fifty communities across the country. Community members have also been sent to remote regions of the country to conduct a proper Seders for Jewish communities and Israelis visiting the continent. According to Hamra, “this year in particular, every congregation across Argentina has committed to providing financial assistance to ensure that no Jew remains hungry.”

An escape room Seder in Barcelona

Rabbi Daniel Ashkenazi of Barcelona added that this year the Jewish community in Barcelona prepared a special "escape room" for the students of the local Jewish school, allowing them to experience the story of exodus from Egypt “in a vivid and dynamic manner.” Furthermore, Hebrew, Spanish and phonetic Haggadahs will be distributed to the community's children. On the Seder night, a series of exciting games are planned to encourage children to participate. “More than 200 people will be attending the Seder, seated around three festive tables, each decorated with different themes, such as Egypt and the plagues and the Red Sea splitting.

Shrek Seder in New Zealand

World Bnei Akiva emissaries in New Zealand have been working diligently together with members of the Jewish community in preparation for the first and second Seder night events.

Elisheva and Noam Fogel, a young couple of Israelis and their children, together with the heads of the community in New Zealand are expected to host the first Seder that will mainly consist of Jewish converts and singles from across the island.

The second Seder will be held with over a hundred participants, including Bnei Akiva counselors, participants and family members. The Seder will be held in the format of a Broadway musical and this year’s theme will be Shrek, the famous goofy and green animated character.

Seder in Germany

Liora and Ariel Wilner, World Bnei Akiva emissaries in Dortmund, Germany, are going to struggle running four Seders during the first two days of Passover. "We’ve lived in Dortmund for the past four years but we’ve never had so many Seders at once,” they told the Post. On Wednesday evening they will participate in a Seder that is led by the local rabbi in German, with about 150 participants. At the same time, they will be leading the youth Seder for Bnei Akiva with 30 teenagers “who would not celebrate Seder in their homes otherwise since many in the community members are from the former Soviet Union and do not celebrate the Seder as a family,” they explained.

About 50 college students are expected to participate in the second Seder on Thursday night as well as a community Seder that will be led in Russian.

The Wilners said that celebrating the holiday of freedom in Germany is different and special.

“A generation of young people who are a combination of the survivors of Stalin's communism and Nazi Germany, sitting and celebrating the Seder together is the greatest proof of the victory of our people.”

Ahinoam Wider, also a World Bnei Akiva emissary, in Dusseldorf, Germany shared with The Jerusalem Post that she is expecting about 80 students to participate in the Seder she is organizing. “The organizers of the Seder are going to be the students themselves who are already preparing ideas of what to say about the Passover traditions and texts,” Wider said. In addition, the Seder will include an escape room game with challenging riddles that will allow for the participants “to experience the exodus from Egypt in an active and experiential way.”