Shabbat candle-lighting times for Israel and the US

See Shabbat times for your area.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Shabbat candles (photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
Shabbat candles
(photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)

Friday, May 17, 2024 9 Iyar 5784
New York

Light Candles: 7:51 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 8:57 p.m.

Los Angeles

Light Candles: 7:32 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 8:33 p.m.

Jerusalem

Light Candles: 6:51 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 8:12 p.m.

Tel Aviv

Light Candles: 7:11 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 8:14 p.m.

Haifa

Light Candles: 7:04 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 8:16 p.m.

Beersheba

Light Candles: 7:11 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 8:12 p.m.

Eilat

Light Candles: 6:57 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 8:07 p.m.



Related Tags
Judaism
Shabbat
shabbat times