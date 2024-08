Friday, August 23, 2024 19 Av 5784

New York

Light Candles: 7:23 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 8:22 p.m.

Los Angeles

Light Candles: 7:11 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 8:11 p.m.

Miami

Light Candles: 7:30 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 8:30 p.m.

Jerusalem

Light Candles: 6:55 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 7:54 p.m.

Tel Aviv

Light Candles: 6:57 p.m.

Light Candles: 6:57 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 7:56 p.m.

Haifa

Light Candles: 6:57 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 7:57 p.m.

Beersheba

Light Candles: 6:56 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 7:56 p.m.

Eilat

Light Candles: 6:54 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 7:53 p.m.