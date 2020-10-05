Birkat Kohanim at the Western Wall in the shadow of coronavirus



Still, viewers will be able to receive the historic blessing from Jews of priestly lineage as they face the congregation, hands stretched forward, chanting in one voice.

Birkat Kohanim, the "Priestly Blessing" takes place twice a year at the Kotel - during Passover and Sukkot.Normally, thousands of people attend, praying and singing to God. This year, due to the global pandemic, only a small number of people are present.