Jerusalem Yeshiva live-streams Megillah reading to US troops in Kuwait

"What an amazing opportunity it is to join together in our yeshiva at the kotel, in the Old City of Jerusalem, with Jews so far away that we have never met," Rabbi Rosman said.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
FEBRUARY 26, 2021 05:18
Rabbi David Rosman reads the Megillah on Purim while live-streaming to US Army troops stationed in Kuwait, Feb. 25, 2021. (photo credit: COURTESY OF ROSENBLATT PHOTOGRAPHY)
Rabbi David Rosman reads the Megillah on Purim while live-streaming to US Army troops stationed in Kuwait, Feb. 25, 2021.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF ROSENBLATT PHOTOGRAPHY)
As the coronavirus pandemic forces Jewish people around the world to find alternative ways celebrate the holiday of Purim, some have chosen to take advantage of the technology that has swept the globe as a result of the pandemic in order to bring Jewish people together from afar. 
Rabbi David Rosman, Director of the Aish HaTorah Yeshiva in Jerusalem's old city, celebrated Purim with several US Army troops who are currently stationed in Kuwait, live-streaming the Megillah reading to them via Zoom on Thursday evening. 
The live-stream was facilitated by Aish Global and came as a result of a request by Army Chaplain Rabbi David Becker, who wished to accomodate the Jewish troops on base.
Rabbi Rosman said in a statement that “The Rabbis teach us that the point that triggered the miracle of Purim was the moment the Jews of Persia united as one to fight our enemies." 
"What an amazing opportunity it is to join together in our yeshiva at the kotel, in the Old City of Jerusalem, with Jews so far away that we have never met," Rosman added. "What unites us is our commitment to Judaism, and we are thrilled to help out the troops in such a way that truly expresses the essence of the holiday."


