The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Judaism Jewish Holidays

Purim: Commemorate Me for Future Generations

The Sages understood that Esther’s demand that Purim be established as a national holiday and that the Megillah be included in the writings of the Bible was in fact valid.

By RABBI YECHIEL WASSERMAN  
FEBRUARY 26, 2021 09:39
Queen Esther's real name was Hadassah but when she became Queen, she was called Esther: the Persian name for Venus. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Queen Esther's real name was Hadassah but when she became Queen, she was called Esther: the Persian name for Venus.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
The Talmud, in tractate Megillah, relates a conversation between Esther, Queen of Persia, and the Jewish sages of her generation: “Esther sent to the Sages saying, Commemorate me for future generations. They replied, You will incite the ill will of the nations against us. Rashi explains  that “the nations will claim that we rejoice at the memory of their downfall,” to which Esther responded that “I am already recorded in the chronicles of the kings of Media and Persia. The Sages, out of deference to Esther and her dedication and loyalty to the Jewish people, acquiesce to her request. Subsequently, Esther also request of the Sages to “Write an account of me for posterity.” They agree to this as well. In this way, Queen Esther merited that the Megillah of Esther was included among the holy writings in the Bible and is   read annually, both at night and during the day .
The Sages understood that Esther’s demand that Purim be established as a national holiday and that the Megillah be included in the writings of the Bible was in fact valid. The Jewish people were in physical and existential danger, as Haman sought to “destroy, kill, and cause to perish all the Jews, both young and old, little children and women, on one day.” Yet, the result was that “it was reversed, the Jews should rule over their enemies. It is thus appropriate to commemorate the miracle every year and for the Megillah, which depicts these events, to be included in the holy writings of the Bible.   
Why, though, did Esther not say “Commemorate us for future generations” and “write an account of us for posterity,” as Mordechai was seemingly an equal partner in the volte-face and the miraculous events that took place in Shushan? Why did Esther not take care that Mordechai too be memorialized for eternity? Was it not Mordechai who dressed himself in sack cloth and took it upon himself to approach the king’s palace just as disaster was about to strike? Moreover, it was Mordechai who spurred Esther on, as the Megillah relates that he told her “For if you remain silent at this time, relief and rescue will arise for the Jews from elsewhere. The Sages’ actions are even more astonishing, as they acceded to Esther’s demand and memorialized Esther alone in the title of the Megillah, and did not entitle it Megillat Mordechai, or at the very least Megillat Esther and Mordechai.
On a superficial level, we might suggest that Esther alone approached the Sages and asked that they “commemorate me for future generations.” It is for this reason that the Megillah is   named for her. Moreover, it was Esther who facilitated the salvation and  miraculous events and therefore the Megillah bears her name alone. 
Another approach states that since the entire   miracle was veiled and occurred beneath the surface – Mordechai heard Bigtan and Teresh plotting the murder of the king, he related the news to Esther, the plot and Mordechai’s involvement were registered in the king’s diary and then, at the appropriate time and in mysterious fashion, Mordechai received his reward and the flow of the story was completely reversed. For this reason, the Megillah  is named Esther from the Hebrew word hester, hidden.    
In reading the Megillah we discover that it is emphasized   that Mordechai is Jewish  "A Jewish man was in sueshan and his name is… " he was  one of the sages of the Sanhedrin. When   the king’s decree to “destroy, kill, and cause to perish all the Jews” was issued and signed with the royal signet ring, it was only natural that Mordechai would tear his clothes, dress himself in sack cloth, go out to a public place, bemoan his fate and do everything in his power to reverse the decree As opposed to Mordechai,. Esther is orphaned of both her father and her mother, and that she was a beautiful young woman raised in the capital city of Shushan as a regular member of Persian society. Her name, Esther, bears witness to her background, as stated by the Talmud in tractate Megillah: “Hadassah was her name. Why then was she   called Esther? All peoples called her so after Istahar.  Rashi explains that the name refers to the moon, as it is written, “as beautiful as the moon. Esther was   taken to the palace and became the Persian Empire’s first lady,  could not be expected to act similarly. Esther thus surprised when she called Mordechai, ordered him to collect all of the Jews and endangered herself by approaching the king without being summoned. 
Esther had reached the highest echelon of society when she chose to act, and urged Mordechai to similarly act, to save her family and the Jewish people. When she approached the king without invitation, she ran the risk of losing not only her glory and status, but also her life. 
Esther, who assumed great personal risk by approaching the king to ask for mercy for her people, earned the right to request “commemorate me for future generations” and “write an account of me for posterity.” It was for this reason that the Sages acquiesced to her request. Esther merited that the Megillah would be written and preserved for future generations and would bear her name. In this way, the Sages wished to encourage Jews the world over, in every generation, to act for the benefit of their people. By committing acts such as these, the Sages guaranteed that the agents would be enshrined in the annals of the Jewish people for posterity.
Rabbi Yechiel Wasserman Heads the Center for Religious Affairs in the Diaspora of the World Zionist Organization.


Tags Judaism Jewish World purim
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to clarify what's happening with the airport

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel Elections: Amid calls to drop out, Gantz faces his moment of truth

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The black-and-blue sea

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Stop blaming Gantz, unite to fight the Right - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Palestinian lies, American delusions on solving the conflict - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020
5

Coronavirus vaccine 99% effective in preventing serious disease, death

A coronavirus vaccine dose is seen being administered at a Meuhedet vaccination center in Jerusalem, on February 16, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by