Simhat Torah candle-lighting times for Israel and the US

Jerusalem
Chag begins: 5:43 p.m.
Chag ends: 7:08 p.m.
Tel Aviv
Chag begins: 6:03 p.m.
Chag ends: 7:09 p.m.
Haifa
Chag begins: 5:53 p.m.
Chag ends: 7:08 p.m.
Beersheba
Chag begins: 6:06 p.m.
Chag ends: 7:09 p.m.
Eilat
Chag begins: 6:06 p.m.
Chag ends: 7:09 p.m.
New York
Chag begins: 6:26 p.m.
Chag ends: 7:25 p.m.*
Los Angeles
Chag begins: 6:24 p.m.
Chag ends: 7:23 p.m.*
*There are two days of Yom Tov abroad, so the time it ends refers to the second day.
