Sukkot: What you need to know about the week-long holiday

The holiday of Sukkot is upon us, where Jews around the world will take part in very visibly iconic rituals such as eating in outdoor structures called sukkahs , shaking the lulav and more.

Spanning over a week, the holiday has a long history with many iconic aspects that hold a significant place in Jewish culture.

History and meaning

Also known as Zman Simhatenu, or the time of celebration, the holiday of Sukkot is biblical in origin and is described in the Book of Numbers.

The holiday is marked as one of the three pilgrimage festivals (shalosh regalim), along with Passover and Shavuot, where in ancient times, Jews would travel to Jerusalem and offer sacrifices at the Temple.

The festival is thought by some to be meant to remember how after the Exodus from Egypt, the Jews traveled through the desert.

While the traditional sacrifices offered on the holiday have stopped with the destruction of the Temple, many other rituals live on to this day.

Chief among them is the practice of sitting and eating in the sukkah, an outdoor temporary structure, and the practice of shaking the lulav.

Both are iconic aspects of the holiday, and see use worldwide. Famously, the spiritual significance of the sukkah and lulav were on display in the Israeli film Ushpizin, named after a common Sukkot custom, where a financially struggling Hassid in Jerusalem tries to celebrate the holiday.

The act of eating in the sukkah is also something of a communal rite, with it being traditional in many Jewish communities around the world to go on "sukkah hops" where families visit other sukkahs in the community.

Another iconic part of the holiday is Birkat Kohanim (the priests' blessing). This is something done every festival in the Diaspora and done regularly in Israel, where the Kohanim will go to the front of the synagogue for the priestly blessing after removing their shoes and hiding their faces and hands under their tallit. However, it is customary for massive crowds to flock to the Western Wall during Hol HaMoed for mass prayer services, with Birkat Kohanim being the most iconic part.

But there is more to the holiday than just that. The seventh day of Sukkot is known as Hoshana Raba. This day is seen by many as a continuation of sorts of the repentance of the High Holy Days, and is marked by the famous smacking of the willow branches during prayer services.

The final day of Sukkot is known as Shmini Atzeret, also known as Simhat Torah, though some consider it a separate holiday. Here, the focus is not on the lulav and sukkah, but rather on the Torah itself, marking the completion of another year of reading all five books of the Torah and the beginning of a new cycle.

Rules

The most obvious rules to keep in mind regarding Sukkot are the sukkah itself and the lulav.

Regarding the sukkah, the structure is built outdoors, usually on the night after Yom Kippur. The rules are extensively discussed in the Talmud and rabbinic literature, but in brief summation, the structure must have at least two-and-a-half walls around three feet in height, with the "half" part needing to be at minimum 3.2 inches in width. The walls themselves can be constructed of any material in theory, though some halachic authorities such as Rabbi Ovadia Yosef have said that materials like canvas should not be used as the sukkah should not sway in the breeze.

Ultra orthodox jews walk by a ''Sukkah'' (temporary dwelling), in the ultra orthodox jewish neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem on September 09, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Its roof, however, must be made of organic material. This roofing, known as s'chach, is specifically required to be organic material no longer connected to the ground, with bamboo being the most commonly used. Though the roof covers it, there must be space between it so as to ensure one can see the sky, and a sukkah constructed under another roof or tree is not considered kosher.

Traditionally, many Jews decorate the interior of the sukkah extensively, though some, like Chabad, do not.

During the holiday, one must eat their meals inside the sukkah and say the blessing of "leshev ba'sukkah," though only meals with bread or products on which one would say the mezonot blessing are actually required to be eaten in the sukkah. However, if it rains, one is allowed to eat inside instead.

Additionally, as a time-bound commandment, women are not required to eat in the sukkah at all.

It is also customary for many Jews to even sleep inside the sukkah, though this is not done so everywhere, particularly in places where it is too cold.

It is also customary every night to say a blessing welcoming the Ushpizin , literally translating to guests. This is mystical in nature, and the blessing sees different biblical figures symbolically being welcomed in every night. These figures are, in order: Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Moses, Aaron, Joseph and David.

In Israel, sukkahs are a common sight for the holiday, but not just in homes. Restaurants, hotels or just public events and venues will frequently have sukkahs set up for guests or patrons to use during the holiday.

WORSHIPERS hold the Four Species – ‘lulav’, ‘etrog’, ‘hadassim’ and ‘aravot’ – as they pray during Sukkot, in Ramat Beit Shemesh earlier this week. (credit: YAAKOV LEDERMAN)

The next iconic practice is lulav. The ritual itself sees worshipers combine what are known as the Four Species (arba minim). These are as follows:

– Lulav: A branch of a palm tree

– Etrog: A single citron fruit

– Hadasim: Three myrtle branches with their leaves still intact

– Aravot: Two willow branches with their leaves still intact

These are bound together and are shaken during the holiday, except on Shabbat, in a specific order. This is first seen in the Hallel prayer, and later on in the Hoshanot, where the congregation marches around the synagogue chanting after the chazzan.

The holiday itself lasts seven days, not including Shmini Atzeret, with only the first day being Yom Tov with restrictions on working and using electronics, the rest of the days being Chol HaMoed where one can work, though they must still use the lulav and eat in the sukkah.

However, this is only the case in Israel. Outside of Israel, the dates are slightly different. As is the case with most Jewish festivals, not counting the High Holy Days, most Jewish communities in the Diaspora observe two days of Yom Tov followed by making Shmini Atzeret two days as well, with the second day being referred to as Simhat Torah.

As such, Hol HaMoed is observed on the second-seventh days of the festival in Israel, and the third-seventh days in the Diaspora.

In terms of prayer, Sukkot follows a similar pattern to the other pilgrimage festivals. On Yom Tov, the prayer is treated the same way as Shabbat, up until Shmona Esrei during the Shacharit, Mincha and Ma'ariv prayer services, where the special three pilgrimage festival version is recited instead, with certain phrases being swapped in or out depending on the festival in question. During Torah reading, specific portions are read depending on the holiday.

As a festival, the Mussaf prayer is also included, with the three pilgrimage festivals version of the Mussaf prayer being recited following Torah reading.

The Hallel prayer is also included, with a special focus on using the lulav and the inclusion of the Hoshanot.

During Hol HaMoed, the prayer service follows the weekday formula, though additions are made due to the festival such as the adding of the Ya'ale Ve'Yavo prayer in Shmona Esrei, the use of Hallel and Hoshanot, the inclusion of Mussaf and Torah reading. Many Jews also have a custom not to wear tefilin during Hol HaMoed.



When does Yom Tov begin and end?

Jerusalem

Chag begins: 5:58 p.m.

Chag ends: 7:15 p.m.

Tel Aviv

Chag begins: 6:20 p.m.

Chag ends: 7:17 p.m.

Haifa

Chag begins: 6:09 p.m.

Chag ends: 7:17 p.m.

Beersheba

Chag begins: 6:20 p.m.

Chag ends: 7:17 p.m.

Eilat

Chag begins: 6:09 p.m.

Chag ends: 7:13 p.m.

Abroad, there are two days of Yom Tov, so the time it ends refers to the second day.

New York

Chag begins: 6:38 p.m.

Chag ends: 7:36 p.m.

Los Angeles

Chag begins: 6:34 p.m.

Chag ends: 7:33 p.m.