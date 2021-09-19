The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Police clash with ultra-Orthodox while taking down 12 m. high sukkah

Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox residents crowded an illegal sukkah built on 12-meter high scaffolding and clashed with police on the street in an attempt to prevent it from being taken down.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 19, 2021 14:38
Mea Shearim, Jerusalem during coronavirus pandemic and Sukkot (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Mea Shearim, Jerusalem during coronavirus pandemic and Sukkot
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Ultra-Orthodox residents of Mea She’arim clashed with around 200 Israel Police officers as they protected municipality workers taking down a 12-meter high sukkah that was illegally constructed using scaffolding, Israeli media reported.
Hundreds of residents crowded the sukkah and clashed with police on the street in an attempt to prevent it from being taken down, Ynet reported.
The sukkah was constructed by Rabbi Brensdorfer's community and blocked portions of the road below, posing a serious threat to those in the area and property, according to Ynet.
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy carries palm branches during preparations for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood September 24, 2015 (REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun).An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy carries palm branches during preparations for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood September 24, 2015 (REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun).
Police arriving on the scene encountered roadblocks made with dumpster fires, Jerusalem newspaper Kol Hair reported. "Police cleared the area of protesters and obstacles quickly and municipality workers took down the sukkah," said police, according to Kol Hair.


Tags Israel Police Sukkot Ultra-Orthodox haredi news
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Religion is not a political tool - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett is learning that political statements do not make political reality - Opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Gilboa prison escape doesn't rock

By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Talk about a mixture of irony and idiocy in Israeli COVID policy

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The Gilboa Prison break isn't the stuff of legends

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
2

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
3

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
4

Flu season expected to slam Israel early and hard, health officials say

Women shopping in Jerusalem with face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic
5

Could an Israeli HIV drug stop COVID-19 in only a few days?

Vials of the Israeli drug Codivir

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by