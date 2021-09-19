Police clash with ultra-Orthodox while taking down 12 m. high sukkah

Ultra-Orthodox residents of Mea She’arim clashed with around 200 Israel Police officers as they protected municipality workers taking down a 12-meter high sukkah that was illegally constructed using scaffolding, Israeli media reported.

Hundreds of residents crowded the sukkah and clashed with police on the street in an attempt to prevent it from being taken down, Ynet reported.

The sukkah was constructed by Rabbi Brensdorfer's community and blocked portions of the road below, posing a serious threat to those in the area and property, according to Ynet.

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy carries palm branches during preparations for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood September 24, 2015 (REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun).

Police arriving on the scene encountered roadblocks made with dumpster fires, Jerusalem newspaper Kol Hair reported. "Police cleared the area of protesters and obstacles quickly and municipality workers took down the sukkah," said police, according to Kol Hair.