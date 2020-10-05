Jews, Christians to take part in virtual pilgrimage, prayer to Jerusalem

Thousands of people from across the world will embark together on a virtual pilgrimage to Jerusalem on Saturday, as part of a first ever grassroots initiative launched by the Genesis 123 Foundation.Called the Global Prayer for Israel and Virtual Pilgrimage, the initiative will see countless people from around the world, some of whom from countries without diplomatic ties to the Jewish state, will be able to gather together in an online event to pray for Israel and even share written prayers that will be placed in the cracks of the Western Wall. The event is set to coincide with the end of the Sukkot holiday. Normally, Jews from across the world gather in Jerusalem for Sukkot, as the holiday is known for being one of the three holidays in which one should travel to Jerusalem for prayers and, in biblical times, offerings at the Temple. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, such in person pilgrimages were limited, if not outright impossible.But this new initiative will allow both Jews and Christians to celebrate together. “This is the first time that Jews and Christians can celebrate this festival together virtually, from all the corners of the world,” Genesis 123 Foundation president Jonathan Feldstein said in a statement.Not only will some participants come from countries without ties to Israel, but some, who are Christian, will be from countries where their religion is either not tolerated or could put them in serious danger, should they worship openly.Included in this event are notable Christian leaders from countries across the world, as well as a lineup of Jewish participants. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });“We cannot forget that Jesus was an observant Jew in the Land who celebrated the pilgrimage festivals, and worshiped and preached in the Temple,” Feldstein said.“Understanding what the festivals mean to Jews adds another dimension for Christians in how Jesus lived and their own faith.”Plans are currently being finalized, but the multilingual event is set to begin in Australia and last 12 hours until it ends in Alaska. Registration is free, and should be done here, while those who wish to nominate pastors or other religious leaders to participate live can send these nominations to gen123fdn@gmail.com.