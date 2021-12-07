The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Keeping in touch with Israelis Abroad

Covid-19 has obligated us to use Zoom to maintain a meaningful connection with our loved ones from a distance. However, as close as it may have helped us feel, it isn’t the same as real-time.

By GUSTI YEHOSHUA-BRAVERMAN
Published: DECEMBER 7, 2021 11:51

Updated: DECEMBER 7, 2021 11:57
WZO staff on mission visiting Israelis living abroad (photo credit: Spokesman WZO)
WZO staff on mission visiting Israelis living abroad
(photo credit: Spokesman WZO)
One really big thing that the coronavirus taught us is the difficulty of keeping in touch. We experienced grandchildren cut off from their grandparents, families separated due to restrictions and lockdowns, and long periods of social distancing. 
So many of us looked to Zoom to maintain a warm and meaningful connection with our loved ones from a distance. However, as close as it may have helped us feel, it isn’t the same as being with the ones we value in real-time. Imagine that same concept – the challenge of maintaining a connection between the State of Israel and the Israeli citizens who live abroad.  
In the Jerusalem Talmud (Brachot 68), Rabbi Shimon ben Lakish says, “If you abandon me for one day, I shall abandon you for two days.” The interpretation of this for us is clear: if we distance ourselves from them, they are more distant from us. This makes the difficulty in keeping in touch twofold. The World Zionist Organization’s department for organization and connection with israelis abroad deals with the challenge of maintaining the connection with Israelis abroad constantly. 

From moving out of Israel to relocation

A survey commissioned by the department from 2019, conducted before the outbreak of the corona on the issue of Israel-diaspora relations, stated that 97% of Israelis legitimize Israelis who have left the country. The distribution among the secular respondents was higher as expected, but surprisingly it turns out that even among the Orthodox respondents, there is support for the idea of living abroad - only 45 percent of them completely ruled out the possibility of leaving the country! In other words, 55% of the Orthodox respondents didn’t rule out living abroad.
In contrast to the 1980s and 1990s, in which we treated Israelis who chose to live abroad as “fearful and weak,” in recent decades, moving abroad has become a viable lifestyle, raising children and building and growing a future for future generations far from Israel. This shift may be due to the changing way of life, the various relocation options, and the high costs of living and housing in Israel versus the temptations and plenty of options overseas. However, we, too, face internal migration waves as our best minds move away on a one-way ticket. The American boy with his stylish pants from the 1960s who came to a labor camp on a kibbutz overcame the Zionist ethos. That child who was distant, alien and exiled defeated us all - we became him, and he became us.
Israelis living abroad today talk about their sense of alienation as Israelis within the Jewish community and from the unfamiliar “exiled” Judaism they do not know. They are confronted with another place in the world where they face the challenge of creating a new identity. Who will be there to help them?
Israel has always shown commitment to diaspora Jewry, but the multitude of connections and issues that characterize Israel’s ties to the Diaspora have not only been missed, but Israeli governments for generations have not formulated significant policies and action plans for millions of Israelis and the more that are moving to the Diaspora. 
Coronavirus clarified the deep need of all of us for commitment and mutual help.
It also clarified how important Israelis in key positions around the world are to us and how crucial their help and influence is. Who knows if Israel’s future leaders do not currently live in the Diaspora? Is it possible to doubt that maintaining contact with the second and third generations is a significant factor in the strength of Israeli society? Israelis abroad are a strong population that offers powerful alternatives, and we must keep our doors open for those who want to return here and those who live there. If we do not ensure a meaningful and committed relationship on both sides for future generations - what is our strength?

The mission

This coming Sunday, for the first time in its history, the World Zionist Organization will launch a first-of-its-kind delegation that seeks to open a window to Israeli society in the diaspora. The delegation’s goal is to recognize Israelis in the diaspora as a phenomenon and as individuals to ensure we retain a connection with our brothers and sisters living in the diaspora.
During the visit, we will speak Hebrew, delve into the crux of our Israeli-Jewish identity, ask questions, and most of all get to know a vibrant Israeli community that exists abroad for which the state of Israel is the main tier for the existence of its Israeli identity. We will get to know their needs and take part in the in-depth processes in the Israeli communities that are growing overseas. We must reach out to them in order to ensure that we do not lose this connection. We are doing this through the understanding that losing them is losing an Israeli identity component of all of us, a component that seeks to explore and discover new worlds.
It is inconceivable that the price that Israelis living there would pay for this longing for wanderings (which, incidentally, corresponds and is deeply rooted in our Jewish identity as well) would be a detachment from who we are and from who they are at their core.
I am proud and excited for the journey, proud of my team that will be the first to make history, to send out a delegation of leaders and to our Israeli brethren across the ocean.
A delegation whose very existence eliminates in a flash the expression of the “fearful and the weak” and recognizes the citizens of Israel living outside the country as a significant and integral part of the Israeli story in all its nuances and locations worldwide.  
Gusti Yehoshua Braverman is the head of the Department for Organization and Connection with Israelis Abroad of the World Zionist Organization. On December 5th, she will lead a delegation with 15 Israelis who are each shaping reality in their fields to New York and Washington for a meeting and dialogue with Israelis living there. For all of us, this will be the first meeting of its kind. 


Tags Zionism jewish diaspora World Zionist Organization
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The US-Israel ties are important - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg

Haredim did not produce the Hanukkah miracle - opinion

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Leah Aharoni

Don’t cherish Jewish values? You don’t get to make the call - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
ITIM director Rabbi Seth Farber.

Gov't optimistically embracing conversion reform - opinion

 By SETH FARBER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Channel 14 as Israel’s Fox News? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
4

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun
5

129 nations ignore Jewish ties to Temple Mount, call it solely Muslim

Jewish visitors on the Temple Mount on Wednesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by