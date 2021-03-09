The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Orthodox Rabbi, anti-racism advocate, turns his gaze to Jewish texts

The commentary, titled “In Black Fire,” represents an extension of Rishon’s ongoing efforts to speak up against racism in the Orthodox world.

By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA  
MARCH 9, 2021 02:38
Rabbi Shais Rishon speaks at a rally in New York City, January 2020. (photo credit: GILI GETZ)
Rabbi Shais Rishon speaks at a rally in New York City, January 2020.
(photo credit: GILI GETZ)
In the first chapter of Rabbi Shais Rishon’s new Torah commentary, the voices of ancient rabbis mingle with contemporary poets and, at one point, with “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson.
It’s all part of Rishon’s attempt at writing a text “that is firmly traditional/Orthodox, but with a modern and non-myopic lens on race and gender,” as he put it in the description of a Kickstarter campaign that recently raised $11,500, more than twice his goal.
The commentary, titled “In Black Fire,” represents an extension of Rishon’s ongoing efforts to speak up against racism in the Orthodox world. The 39-year-old rabbi frequently tweets on the topic to his more than 12,000 followers, and writes and talks about it in Jewish publications. He is the author of a semiautobiographical novel about a Black, Orthodox rabbi that sheds light on the constant questioning faced by many Jews of color and the co-founder of Tribe Herald, a media site for Jews of color.
Now Rishon, who lives with his family in New City, New York, and writes under the name MaNishtana, is turning his attention to the Jewish texts he has long studied. He believes that the way Jewish texts talk about race – at times perpetuating racist notions about Black people – can be harmful to Jews of color in the community.
“It really frames how we operate in Judaism and who we think belongs in the camp and who doesn’t,” he said.
Growing up, Rishon’s was among the few Black Orthodox families in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood, and he recalls being treated differently from his peers.
“We had eyes and saw how we were treated, in synagogues and places or just walking down the street,” Rishon said about his childhood in the heavily Orthodox neighborhood.
“You’d say ‘Shabbat Shalom’ to people and they’d either say nothing or they’d say ‘Thank you.’ You’d go to a kosher supermarket, you’ve got someone in front of you, the cashier says, ‘Shabbat Shalom’ to them and when you come up, ‘Have a good weekend.’”
As a youth, he recalls reading passages that contained racist tropes. Among the examples are a commentary by Rashi that refers to the Egyptians as “black and repulsive people,” and a passage from Maimonides’ “Guide to the Perplexed” that discusses nonbelievers including “the Kushites who live in the south, and those in our country who are like these. I consider these as irrational beings, and not as human beings; they are below mankind, but above monkeys.”
In “In Black Fire,” Rishon aims to push back on such interpretations.
Having a book of Torah commentary written by a Black Orthodox Jew is significant in and of itself. Though American Jewish groups have launched initiatives in recent years to welcome Jews from diverse backgrounds — particularly over the past year amid the country’s racial reckoning following the death of George Floyd — many synagogues and organizations are dominated by white Jews and many Jews of color say they continue to be questioned about their identities in Jewish spaces.
“A Torah commentary written by a Black Orthodox rabbi is imperative to the representation of Black Jews in the rabbinic sphere,” said Rabbi Yonason Perry, a Los Angeles rabbi and teacher who is the co-founder of Kamochah, a group for Black Orthodox Jews.
Though Rishon will explore the topic of race in his as yet unfinished commentary, it won’t be the only focus. The book also will examine gender and challenge standard interpretations of texts in other ways while staying within an Orthodox framework.
“It’s part of a holistic way of looking at the texts that are there,” he said. “Gender is not my particular wheelhouse … but there’s commentary to be made if you have your eyes open. I also wouldn’t say that race is a focus either, but when these issues come up I’d be like, ‘Hey, this is relevant to this topic.’”
Rishon is working on the first part of the commentary, on the Book of Genesis, which he aims to self-publish by Hanukkah. A draft of the chapter on Genesis’ first Torah portion shared with the Jewish Telegraphic Agency offers a window into Rishon’s view of Judaism and the world.
The chapter references the usual crew of ancient and modern Jewish commentators, like Saadia Gaon, Rashi, Ibn Ezra and Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks in examining the debate on how literally Jews should take the Torah. But Rishon brings along a cast of unexpected characters, too, finding ways to bring the philosophy of French poet Gerard de Nerval and Jackson’s epic filmmaking into the dialogue.
Though the characters may seem disparate, they blend in a contemporary version of the Talmudic debates where arguments by rabbis from different centuries and locales are pitted against each other in a time and space-defying debate.
Outside of “In Black Fire,” Rishon continues to fight for representation of Black Orthodox Jews in unexpected settings. A self-proclaimed fantasy fan, he recently served as a cultural consultant to Dimension 20, a show by CollegeHumor actor Brennan Lee Mulligan that offers a comedic take on the classic role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons. Rishon helped create the series’ first Black-Jewish character, a rabbi called Mike Salters, who like himself is a young Orthodox rabbi from Crown Heights.
“I think it’s kind of cool and amazing,” Rishon said. “I can’t think of any time I’ve ever seen myself in fantasy, period.”
With his new Torah commentary, Rishon hopes to pave a similar path for others in the Orthodox world who may not feel that their views are represented in the mainstream conversation.
“I put up a flag and say, ‘Hey there’s more of us. You’re not alone,’” he said.


Tags Torah rabbi orthodox jews diaspora jews diaspora books African Americans black jews
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israeli crime is rampant. Empty election promises won't change that

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Victoria Coates

Two major figures in Arab world visit Israel as the Middle East changes

 By VICTORIA COATES
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu’s interview with Aryeh Golan was more of the same - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Salem Alketbi

Major powers have interest in joining forces - comment

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Amotz Asa-El

Flaw of Return: Why Israel should stop offering automatic citizenship

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
5

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
International Edition Offer
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by