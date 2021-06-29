Rabbis back call not to buy food from non-Jews during Shmita

Eliyahu, the municipal chief rabbi of Safed who sits on the Council of the Chief Rabbinate, made his comments in the context of a campaign to buy from Jewish producers during the upcoming Shmita, or Sabbatical, year.

Due to the prohibition on working the Land of Israel during the Shmita year, many in the Orthodox community buy produce coming from non-Jewish farmers in Israel, which is permitted under Jewish law despite Shmita.

But Eliyahu said that the recent inter-communal violence between Jews and Arabs witnessed during May’s conflict with Hamas in Gaza demonstrated the hostility of “many thousands” of the Arab population to Jews, and that other solutions to the Shmita should therefore be found.

“It is our moral obligation not to provide an income to those who wish us ill; it is a religious commandment to buy from Jews and not Arabs,” Eliyahu said according to several Hebrew media reports.

Eliyahu’s comments led Meretz MK Mossi Raz to demand that the attorney-general investigate the rabbi for incitement to racial hatred.

Raz’s demand in turn prompted some of the most senior religious-Zionist rabbis to back Eliyahu’s call to buy fruits and vegetables produced by Jews and not Arabs during the Shmita year.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Among the group of rabbis signatory to the letter were Rabbi Haim Druckman, Rabbi Dov Lior, Rabbi Mordechai Sternberg and Rabbi David Hai Hacohen.

The rabbis wrote that it was a religious commandment to eat produce grown in Israel during the Shmita in a way that complies with Jewish law, and said that other options were problematic in terms of adherence to that law, and could also harm “Jewish agriculture.”

They also said that the Jewish people were commanded by the Torah to help sustain and support other Jews, “to help our brothers and support their livelihood, as did the first pioneers who built the land always advocated for Jewish labor.

"We consider the purchase of the produce of [those who are] declared enemies a total prohibition," they said.

They also condemned what they said was an attempt to silence Eliyahu and others from expressing their opinions on Jewish law.

“We sharply protest against those who want to silence rabbis who openly give their opinion on matters of the Torah,” they wrote.

“Rabbis are obligated, not just allowed, to say what Jewish law is.”