The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Rabbis pray at Western Wall to end coronavirus - WATCH

Due to the Health Ministry regulations, the public are requested not to attend in person but to take part via the internet.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
JULY 21, 2020 17:01
Jewish men pray at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City. April 19, 2020. (photo credit: NATI SHOCHAT/FLASH 90)
Jewish men pray at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City. April 19, 2020.
(photo credit: NATI SHOCHAT/FLASH 90)
Jews worldwide have been called upon to take part in a prayer service being specially broadcast from the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem on Tuesday, to petition God for an end to the pandemic and the sustained livelihood for all Jews in Israel and around the world.
Tuesday marks Erev Rosh Chodesh Av (the eve of the month of Av) which begin the nine days of mourning, culminating in Tisha B'Av (the ninth of Av) which is a fast day due the various calamities said to have occurred on this day. Both the temples were destroyed on Tisha B'Av, and the expulsion of Jews from Spain occurred at this time. More recently, World War I broke out on Tisha B'Av 1914, and the date is still considered to be inauspicious.
At 5pm Jerusalem local time (3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. EDT / 7 a.m. PDT), a minyan (a prayer quorum) will gather at the wall in the presence of the Chief Rabbis of Israel, the Rabbi of the Western Wall, leading rabbis, and the Minister of Religious Affairs to lead Jews in the recital of slichot (penitential prayers) for the coronavirus pandemic to end, and for the livelihood of all the Jewish people, in Israel and around the world.
Due to the Health Ministry regulations, the public are requested not to attend in person but to take part via the internet, as cameras at the Western Wall will be live-streaming the event.
Unemployment levels hit 27.5% in late April, the worst month ever recorded for Israel's workforce as lockdown restrictions forced more than a million Israelis out of jobs, primarily in the service industries. Comparative figures for February, before the lockdown was initiated, recorded unemployment at just 3.9%.
As of Monday, there were 4,685 newly unemployed people in Israel and 859,994 job seekers overall, with the unemployment rate at 21.2%, according to News 13.


Tags Judaism tisha b'av Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What does America's upcoming election mean for the Middle East? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu teaches Israel a lesson on Keynesian economics - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Op-Ed logo Applying Israeli sovereignty: It’s now or never - opinion By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Asher Fredman BDS can be defeated on the political battleground - opinion By ASHER FREDMAN
Shimon Samuels Toulouse's two faces By SHIMON SAMUELS

Most Read

1 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
2 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
3 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
4 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
5 Lockdown looms as cabinet advances closure on beaches, camps, restaurants
Israelis enjoy the beach in Tel Aviv, July 15, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by