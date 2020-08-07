Rav Tzi Hersh of Liska's 146th yahrzeit commemorated

Tuesday, August 4 (4 Av) marked the146th yahrzeit of Rav Tzi Hersh of Liska.Rav Tzi Hersh of Liska, a preeminent Hassidic rebbe whose influence was felt across Hungary, is the founder of the Liska Hassidic dynasty and the author of the Sefer Ach Pri Tevuah and Hayasher V’hatov.
The commemoration was conducted by the current Liska Rebbe, Harav Tzvi Hersh Friedlander Shlita.To this day, on the day of his yahrzeit, the 14th day of Av, thousands of people from all around the world are still traveling to Liska to pray at his grave.
