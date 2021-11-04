The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Remembering Rabbi Jonathan Sacks: Judaism’s voice to Western civilization

Rabbi Jonathan Sacks was the voice of Judaism to Western civilization and became the chief rabbi of world Jewry – he was a walking kiddush Hashem.

By BENJY SINGER  
NOVEMBER 4, 2021 20:00
ABBI LORD JONATHAN SACKS with Dan Sacker, co-director of The Rabbi Sacks Legacy Trust. (photo credit: Courtesy)
ABBI LORD JONATHAN SACKS with Dan Sacker, co-director of The Rabbi Sacks Legacy Trust.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
"Rabbi Sacks was a friend, mentor, teacher and ‘my rabbi.’ He’ll inspire future generations, Jewish or not,” said former UK prime minister Tony Blair in a recent tribute to late chief Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks.
Sacks died on 20 Heshvan 5781, or  November 7, 2020, aged 72. His unexpected death, after a brief illness, was a tragedy. Many still wrestle with a sense of shock and disbelief – the loss is still raw. To think that just a few months before he passed away, we were watching his inspiring videos from his home trying to help us cope with the pandemic and lockdowns, is difficult to fathom.
Indeed, Sacks was the voice of Judaism to Western civilization and became the chief rabbi of world Jewry – he was a walking kiddush Hashem (sanctification of The Name) and spread the light of faith on the global stage. He believed that rather than being the cause, religion can provide solutions to the problems and conflicts which plague modern daily life and international relations.
Whether through his TED Talks, the speech he gave on receiving the Templeton Prize or his powerful addresses at the European Parliament and the House of Lords on antisemitism, Sacks was unrivaled as an orator and transformed his audience through his passion and eloquence.
Sacks was a Torah teacher par excellence. Rabbi Dr. Raphael Zarum, dean of the London School of Jewish Studies (LSJS), said: “Rabbi Sacks wanted to make Torah accessible and Judaism meaningful to thoroughly modern people. He was a rav for our time. Rabbi Sacks was a genius at speaking to the moment. He was a master orator, making Torah relevant and engaging.”
Zarum stressed that Sacks was a tireless community builder: “Back in 2004, Rabbi Sacks was heavily involved in the renaissance of LSJS. Together with Marc Weinberg, myself and a group of young leaders, Rabbi Sacks gave us the confidence and unwavering support we needed to make LSJS the success it is now, as a center of teacher training and adult education. He guided us on what to teach, how to teach it and to continually improve.
“Rabbi Sacks taught us the power of ideas and that Judaism meant living meaningfully and thoughtfully. That the Torah still has so much more to teach us about life, the universe and everything. He inspired us to make a difference, for ourselves, our community, Am Yisrael and the world,” concludes Zarum.
Sacks was highly respected in the Jewish and secular worlds – in that regard, as a rabbinic leader, he is unparalleled in our times. Like Rabbis Y.B. Soloveitchik and Aharon Lichtenstein, he was a master of both Jewish and modern thought. Like Rabbi Shimshon Raphael Hirsch, he saw synthesis between Torah and derech eretz (interaction with the wider world) and through his writings and personal relationships, demonstrated that a Jew can feel at home in broader society.
The Magazine spoke with Dan Sacker, who, together with Joanna Benarroch is co-director of The Rabbi Sacks Legacy Trust, about how Sacks’s first yahrzeit was commemorated, together with his own personal reflections.
In the UK, his passing was marked by the Inaugural Sacks Conversation on October 11 featuring former premier Blair that was streamed around the world. (The event can be watched at www.TheSacksConversation.org)
PUBLISHED OCTOBER 11 by Hodder & Stoughton. (credit: Courtesy) PUBLISHED OCTOBER 11 by Hodder & Stoughton. (credit: Courtesy)
To coincide with this, a book titled The Power of Ideas: Words of Faith and Wisdom was collated by Sacker, with selections of Sacks’s BBC Radio broadcasts, articles and speeches. 
The collection includes a foreword from the Prince of Wales, with whom Sacks had a special relationship. In it, Prince Charles writes: “Although this volume represents a mere fragment of his contributions during his lifetime, it demonstrates, once again, Rabbi Sacks’s unique capacity for interpreting the present and predicting the future through a profound understanding of the past. Rich in learning and rooted in humility, this collection includes the lightness of touch, inclusive approach and elegant wit that Rabbi Sacks was so renowned for.”
To mark the yahrzeit itself, The Rabbi Sacks Legacy Trust ran a Global Day of Learning called “Communities in Conversation.” This educational initiative saw over 100 communities, schools and organizations in 14 countries, together with individuals from around the Jewish world, teaching Sacks’s ideas and sharing his wisdom.
Since his passing, The Rabbi Sacks Legacy Trust was established to perpetuate his teachings. The trust is focusing on developing educational resources presenting Sacks’s work; ensuring accessibility to Sacks’s work, including translating into multiple languages, especially Hebrew; and the continued publication of his written work.
“Rabbi Sacks had so many qualities. First was his humility. He never fully comprehended, perhaps because he didn’t want to, how great he was or how he was perceived by Jews and non-Jews all over the world,” said Sacker.
“Second was his relentless thirst for knowledge. We would joke in the office that he singlehandedly kept Amazon in business, because every day books would arrive on such a vast array of topics – economics, psychology, sociology, politics, philosophy. He had always wanted his next article, his next speech, his next book to be better than his last.
“Third was how he treated us, his staff. He respected us enormously and empowered us to challenge him, to push him, to pull him up when we felt he had fallen short. He was the smartest person any of us had ever met, yet he listened to our opinions, valued our contributions, and trusted our judgment.”
Sacker saw reading Sacks’s books as a “remarkable journey.” “Each book, in their own way, is a favorite because they each offer a singular perspective on an issue and, when taken together as a canon of work, gave you a wonderful perspective on Judaism and its contribution to wider society.”
Sacker points out four books that stand out:
“I loved The Politics of Hope because it set out his political philosophy in the clearest possible way. It is in this book where he expands on his concept of a social contract versus a social covenant; on the role of politics, economics and civil society; of the need to counter the powers of competition with the virtue of cooperation.
“Second, there is no finer book that answers the question ‘Why be Jewish?’ than Radical Then, Radical Now. It is the heartbeat of his canon and the book from which so many others have their origins.
“Third, his last book for a secular audience was Morality: Restoring the Common Good in Divided Times. It is a remarkable book which, much like Radical Then, Radical Now, in Jewish terms, pulls together so many strands of his thought as a public intellectual and moral voice for wider society.
“Finally, Rabbi Sacks dedicated the Covenant & Conversation: Lessons in Leadership on the weekly parsha to Jonathan (now Lord) Kestenbaum, Syma Weinberg, Joanna Benarroch and me, and wrote that we were the closest people he worked with and from whom he learned so much. To think that he found such value in our work is truly humbling,” Sacker concludes.
In his 2000 book Radical Then, Radical Now, Sacks argues that Judaism “is not a way of understanding or accepting or being reconciled to the world. To the contrary, it is a protest against the world, that is, in the name of the world that ought to be.” Sacks has left us all with a challenge – to carry on his protest and show humanity all that Judaism has to contribute to the progress of mankind. 


Tags Judaism United Kingdom jonathan sacks diaspora
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Mansour Abbas: Israel's most unpredictable politician - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport

The Western Wall agreement must be implemented - opinion

 By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Emily Schrader

Boycott Winter Olympics in China - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Raymond Apple

Am I a Jew? Australian? Both? - opinion

 By RAYMOND APPLE
Gershon Baskin

Helping Palestinians get renewable energy - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Most Read
1

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

Israel’s COVID travel rules changed for tourists Monday – here are the details

Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.
5

Israel to ban unvaccinated US tourists, even if they had COVID-19

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by