Sara Yehudit Sharf, remembered: A bright soul with a passion for Judaism

The Jerusalem Post lost a beloved member of its staff last week. Although she worked with us for a short period of time, Sara Yehudit Sharf left a lasting impact on all who worked with her.

A few members of the Post’s breaking news desk have written their goodbyes in her memory.

May her memory be a blessing.

Aaron Reich

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Breaking News Editor

I’ve known Sara for many years, and there was no one else quite like her. She was passionate about animals, public transportation, and Israeli and Jewish history, and truly loved Israel and Judaism with all her soul. But above all, she was a good colleague and an amazing friend.

We’re all blessed to have met such a wonderful person, who has impacted our lives in so many ways, and we will forever be left with an empty hole by her absence. Rest in peace, Sara. We love you.

SARA SHARF, a beloved journalist and passionate researcher of the Jewish faith (credit: FACEBOOK)

Shira Silkoff

Breaking News Desk Manager

Every part of my life is filled with memories of you, Sara. The string lights in a jar in my room, which you told me to buy. The hair dye bottles filled with bright colors, which you helped me choose. Because that’s who you were. Generous, with a huge heart, and a desire to help people. In these simple everyday things I remember you, and with them, I miss you.

Simcha Pasko

Former breaking news editor

Sara was a bright, adventurous, intellectually curious soul. She brought light with her wherever she went, and shared so much joy with everyone around her. Working with her and just knowing her was a pleasure beyond words. Those who knew her loved her dearly, and we will miss her.

Eve Young

Breaking News Editor

Sara was the kind of person who would always check to make sure you were ok, and try to make your life easier, no matter what she herself was dealing with. I always felt that my feelings were important to her, and she would go out of her way to make my day better and brighter.

Tamar Beeri

Managing Editor, JPost.com

Sara carried with her an almost childlike joy and fascination that is vital in journalism. She lit up a room and always strived to make all those around her comfortable and happy. She was a pleasure to work with, and her kindness truly radiated.

Sarah Ben-Nun

Breaking News Desk Manager

I didn’t know Sara for very long, or very well. But I will carry parts of her with me forever.

Her excitement, sincere curiosity and sheer goodness were infectious and a joy to behold. Yehi zichrah baruch.

Memorial Candles (credit: PIXABAY)

Michael Starr

Breaking News Desk Manager

Sara was a bright soul, eager to learn and please others. Her light was honest and innocent, and the world is darker with its extinguishing. I offer my condolences to her friends and families, and hope that Sara is at peace.

Natan Khodorkovsky

Breaking News Editor

I didn’t know Sara very well and never really got a chance to work with her. In fact, she introduced herself just a few days before she died. She apologized for not having introduced herself earlier, saying she was shy, and I apologized for not introducing myself, for the same reason.

I edited a few of her articles. She was a very intelligent writer and was friendly and kind on the few occasions I spoke with her. I was really looking forward to reading more of her stories and working with her and was saddened to learn of her passing. All I can say is that it is a tragedy such a talented, kindhearted person was taken from this world so soon.