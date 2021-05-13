The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Second Nurture: Learning lessons on adoption from Ruth

What better place than a strong, loving, community like synagogues for a young person who needs a family?

By SUSAN SILVERMAN  
MAY 13, 2021 11:46
"As a society we generally look at adoption as a way to fulfill the desire of an adult to be a parent, especially when a biological child is not a likely option.​" (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
"As a society we generally look at adoption as a way to fulfill the desire of an adult to be a parent, especially when a biological child is not a likely option.​"
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Ruth’s words ring prophetic. If we lean in and really listen, we hear more than a vision of the future. We also hear the broken place from which that vision emerges.
“Don’t urge me to leave you or to turn back from you. Where you go I will go, and where you stay I will stay. Your people will be my people, and your God my God” (Ruth 1:16).
We understandably focus on the future these words portray – they light the way to a messianic promise! But, just as the Ark we carried on our journey after Sinai held both the broken and the whole tablets, we must see Ruth’s vision of wholeness alongside her lived experience of brokenness. To do less would be to blind ourselves to the messy, painful and holy work of redemption.
Let’s linger more on the cause of Ruth’s need for a home and family, for the shelter of a mother – her broken places. There is a hole in her soul that her family of origin may have initially occupied, and this is an emptiness pointedly not addressed by the text.
Is she an orphan? Was she disowned for the radical act of marrying an Israelite man? Has she changed so much that she can’t go home again?
We don’t know. But we do know that she is reaching out for circles of belonging: a family with Naomi ensconced in community, and in a relationship with God.
Our tradition does, however, take note of Naomi’s pain. In fact, the text quickly pivots from Ruth baring her heart to Naomi’s bereavement.
“Have I yet sons in my womb?” Naomi asks. From where will her progeny arise? What and who will build her a bridge to the future? “Don’t call me Naomi [pleasantness]. Call me Mara, because the Almighty has made my life very bitter. I went away full, but the Lord has brought me back empty” (ibid. 1:20-21).
This kind of focus – on the anguish of a woman who longs for children – is prevalent today. And while it deserves loving and wise attention, there is another human experience deserving of a loving and wise – and brave – response: that of the child in need of the love and security of a family and a community.
As a society we generally look at adoption as a way to fulfill the desire of an adult to be a parent, especially when a biological child is not a likely option.​
But we need to turn that paradigm on its head and see adoption, urgently, as a way for every child to become someone’s son or daughter. There are more than 115,000 children in foster care in the United States who are awaiting adoption, and over 400,000 in the foster care system. Children suffer physically, emotionally and developmentally when they are not actively loved – because humans are born wired for love, for family.​
Second Nurture, the organization I direct, empowers synagogues in LA County to prioritize foster care and adoption from foster care among their membership. It’s a community-based model.
This means that for some, fostering and adopting is viable. Those members join together in a cohort and take steps toward becoming licensed foster parents. Many more members bolster those families though a community-wide support network in lots of ways like volunteering expertise, donating goods, helping with transportation or meals. And because the community prioritizes and bolsters fostering and adoption, more people have the courage to step up and become the families kids need.
What better place than a strong, loving, community like synagogues for a young person who needs a family? There are over 50 families who have stepped up to foster and adopt in our three partner synagogue cohorts in LA (Wilshire Boulevard Temple, IKAR and Nefesh) and countless more members who offer support.
Some of us are lucky enough to be born into love: a loving parent, family, community. But some of us are born into hard and lonely circumstances, into a world where no one looks at you and says, “I got you. Come what may, I got you.”
As a result, we have millions of children whose souls, like Ruth’s, call out to us from their depths: “Don’t urge me to leave you or to turn back from you. Where you go I will go, and where you stay I will stay. Your people will be my people, and your God my God.”​
If you will have me. 
The writer, the author of Casting Lots: Creating a Family in a Beautiful, Broken World, is the executive director of Second Nurture: Every Child Deserves a Family and a Community, @2Nurture.org


Tags family Adoption book of ruth
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's Jewish, Arab coexistence on a knife's edge - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Oded Revivi

Examining the relationship between Israel and Diaspora Jewry - opinion

 By ODED REVIVI
Emily Schrader

How Palestinians lost Jerusalem to Israel - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Rabbi Michael M. Cohen

The Sheikh Jarrah dispute through the lens of Jewish values - opinion

 By MICHAEL M. COHEN
Douglas Bloomfield

Capitol lynching of Liz Cheney and silence of Jewish orgs. - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
2

Temple Mount violence: Netanyahu says Israel protects right to worship

Border Police officers clash with worshipers at the Temple Mount, Friday, May 7, 2021.
3

Massive fire breaks out near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant - Watch

Fire at shipyard in Bushehr, Iran, July 15, 2020
4

Chinese rocket Long March 5B crashes near Maldives

Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang
5

Agency working with US military wants Jews to apologize for killing Jesus

An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in Passion Play as part of Good Friday celebrations at the Sanctuary of Kalwaria Zebrzydowska near Krakow, Poland April 19, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by