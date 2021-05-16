Shavuot candle lighting times for Israel and US

Sunday, May 16, 2021
5 Sivan, 5781New York
Light Candles at: 7:52 p.m.
Shavuot Ends at: 8:43 p.m. Los Angeles
Light Candles at: 7:33 p.m.
Shavuot Ends at: 8:24 p.m.Jerusalem
Light Candles at: 6:50 p.m.
Shavuot Ends at: 8:09 p.m.Tel Aviv
Light Candles at: 7:12 p.m.
Shavuot Ends at : 8:12 p.m.Haifa
Light Candles at: 7:03 p.m.
Shavuot Ends at: 8:13 p.m.Beersheba
Light Candles at: 7:10 p.m.
Shavuot Ends at: 8:10 p.m.
Light Candles at: 7:06 p.m.
Shavuot Ends at: 8:05 p.m.
5 Sivan, 5781New York
Light Candles at: 7:52 p.m.
Shavuot Ends at: 8:43 p.m. Los Angeles
Light Candles at: 7:33 p.m.
Shavuot Ends at: 8:24 p.m.Jerusalem
Light Candles at: 6:50 p.m.
Shavuot Ends at: 8:09 p.m.Tel Aviv
Light Candles at: 7:12 p.m.
Shavuot Ends at : 8:12 p.m.Haifa
Light Candles at: 7:03 p.m.
Shavuot Ends at: 8:13 p.m.Beersheba
Light Candles at: 7:10 p.m.
Shavuot Ends at: 8:10 p.m.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}Eilat
Light Candles at: 7:06 p.m.
Shavuot Ends at: 8:05 p.m.