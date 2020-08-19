The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

The Book of Life and the plague

Thus ‘Sefer Hahayim’ was born during a plague.

By LEVI COOPER  
AUGUST 19, 2020 17:15
‘SEFER HAHAYIM,’ published in Mezhibuzh, Ukraine, 1817 (photo credit: NATIONAL LIBRARY OF ISRAEL)
‘SEFER HAHAYIM,’ published in Mezhibuzh, Ukraine, 1817
(photo credit: NATIONAL LIBRARY OF ISRAEL)
In 1993, Machon Siftei Tzadikim printed a lovely annotated edition of a slender volume: Sefer Hahayim (The Book of Life) by Rabbi Hayim ben Betzalel of Friedberg (ca. 1525-ca. 1588). This was an unexpected move by the machon, since the previous books it had published – and for that matter those volumes that they have published since – focused on Hassidism, while Rabbi Hayim of Friedberg predated the Hassidic movement by over 250 years!
Machon Siftei Tzadikim was established in 1980 by Rabbi Yitzhak Meir Flintenstein, the hassidic master of Kopishnitz in Jerusalem. Given the affiliation of Machon Siftei Tzadikim, the hassidic focus is entirely understandable.
In fact, the emphasis of the machon has been even more directed, redeeming many volumes associated with the Kopishnitz legacy, including works that had never been published before. Thus, the decision to publish a little-known work that had never commanded particular interest was surprising.
The slender volume was first published in Krakow in 1593. It was then reissued in Amsterdam in 1713. Neither publication generated great discussion, and Sefer Hahayim could well have been forgotten.
The author of the work, Rabbi Hayim of Friedberg, was a colleague of the great codifier Rabbi Moshe Isserles (commonly known as the Rema, 1530-1572), though he was an ardent opponent of the codification of Jewish law. The sands of time have shown that the Jewish community appreciates codes of Jewish law, leaving Rabbi Hayim of Friedberg’s principled position out in the cold.
Perhaps an indication of the author’s place in Jewish history can be garnered from the fact that whenever his name is mentioned, it is often followed by noting that he was the brother – the older brother! – of the famed Maharal of Prague (d. 1609).
So why did an institute under the auspices of the Kopishnitzer Rebbe reprint Sefer Hahayim?
The preface to the new edition explained the choice. In the early 19th century the work caught the eye of the hassidic master Rabbi Avraham Yehoshua Heshel of Apta (1748-1825), commonly known by the title of his posthumously published hassidic work Ohev Yisrael (Zytomierz 1863). It appears that the Ohev Yisrael owned a copy of the work, and he gave it to a publisher in Mezhibuzh for reprinting. He also gave an approbation for the work, noting that each statement in the slender volume “was said with ruah hakodesh (the holy spirit).” As per the norm, the Ohev Yisrael forbade reprinting the work for 10 years in order to assist the publishers in turning a profit on their investment. Furthermore, he encouraged people to choose the work – presumably by purchasing it – and study it. This third edition of Sefer Hahayim was printed in 1817.
Kopishnitz Hassidism traces its roots back to the Ohev Yisrael, so the decision by Machon Siftei Tzadikim to print a new edition in 1993 – exactly 400 years after the first edition – was in deference to the glowing approbation given to the work by one of the saintly predecessors of Kopishnitz. It was, therefore, the paratext of the volume – not the work itself – that justified its publication by a hassidic publishing house. In a sense, the paratext reframed a 16th-century work as a volume that was part of the hassidic canon.
ONE MYSTERY solved, but another arises: Why was the Ohev Yisrael so enamored with Sefer Hahayim?
Perhaps the work held a special place in hassidic collective memory, or served as inspiration for the nascent movement. This would seem not to be the case. In fact, Sefer Hahayim is not cited in early hassidic works, and even in works published after 1817 it did not gain traction.
To be sure, the work contains precious pearls of wisdom. Despite insightful tidbits, the work was seldom cited, and is not mentioned at all in Rabbi Avraham Yehoshua Heshel’s teachings! Why, then, was the Ohev Yisrael so excited by the work?
Perhaps the Ohev Yisrael’s feelings were linked to the author’s introduction to Sefer Hahayim, where he details the circumstances that led to his writing it.
In 1578 a plague forced Rabbi Hayim of Friedberg into isolation. One of the members of his household died from the disease. His daughter and another household member fell ill, though they were fortunate to recover from the illness. With the plague raging outside, Rabbi Hayim could not concentrate on his regular Talmudic studies while in lockdown.
Isolated from his community, Rabbi Hayim remembered that his students had pressed him to transcribe his Aggadic teachings. The teacher had been reluctant to acquiesce to their request: Every moment invested in putting pen to paper in order to record such teachings was a moment stolen from steely Talmud study, and hence hardly be justified.
For every season there is a source. With unseen danger lurking beyond the threshold of the house, it was nigh impossible to concentrate on Talmud study. Notwithstanding, it was still imperative to study Torah. It was, therefore, time to revisit the students’ request. Thus, Sefer Hahayim was born during a plague.
Fast-forward to the 19th century: In 1817 the first cholera pandemic began in India. The disease spread over Asia and beyond in an unprecedented manner. The global movements of the British Army and Royal Navy, as well as merchant ships traveling from India, may have contributed to the spread of the outbreak. Following a harsh winter in 1823-1824 the pandemic subsided.
Is it possible that the Ohev Yisrael’s decision to republish Sefer Hahayim with its autobiographical account of a plague was linked to the first cholera pandemic?
As neat as this explanation might be, it is unlikely. If the Ohev Yisrael’s interest in Sefer Hahayim stemmed from the link between the work’s introduction and current events, then we might expect the Ohev Yisrael to at least reference the disease in his approbation. Alas, no such mention exists. Moreover, it seems unlikely that news of the cholera outbreak along the Ganges River had already reached Mezhibuzh by September 1817.
It is far more likely that in a serendipitous turn of events, the Ohev Yisrael encouraged the reprinting of a work that contained a moving pandemic vignette just before the 19th-century waves of cholera reached the Europe. The mystery, however, remains.
The writer is on the faculty of Pardes Institute of Jewish Studies and is a rabbi in Tzur Hadassah.


Tags Jewish World hassidim illness
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo China has proven to be a bad actor. We owe them nothing. By JPOST EDITORIAL
Micah Halpern We need a friend in the White House no matter who wins the Presidency By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader Palestine, not Israel, will carry the cost of its rejectionist policies By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Why we only sit shiva for family By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu’s perception of democracy is full of factual mistakes – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
4 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
5 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by