The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Judaism Torah Portion

Parashat Shmini: Clarity and lucidity of a spiritual leader

Clarity, lucidity of thought, and decisiveness are necessary to be able to distinguish between the sacred and the profane.

By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ  
APRIL 16, 2020 13:49
THIS IS a good time for strengthening deep family relationships: Gedalyahu family, 1948, Petah Tikva (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
THIS IS a good time for strengthening deep family relationships: Gedalyahu family, 1948, Petah Tikva
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Unfortunately, we will not be hearing this week’s Torah portion, Shmini, in our synagogues. All of humanity shares a common sense of anxiety and concern as we follow the news of the pandemic’s victims. This is a challenging time for all of us.
During Passover, which we just celebrated, we tried to be joyous and experience the eternal values this festival teaches us, and now we go back to weekdays and to praying for a return to routine. We share in the deep sorrow of those who lost loved ones, and wish a speedy and easy recovery to those who have fallen ill, and hope and pray wholeheartedly for health, serenity and complete redemption.
In this week’s parasha, we read about a tragedy that occurred during one of the foundational moments in Jewish history. This tragedy happened on the day the Mishkan, the Tabernacle, was established – the temporary temple that accompanied the Children of Israel on their wanderings through the desert – after Aaron sacrificed the special sacrifices of the day and blessed the nation. Two of his sons sinned. They entered the Holy of Holies – which was prohibited – and burned ketoret (incense). The response was severe: Aaron’s two sons died immediately. The nation’s joy abruptly turned to deep grief.
Immediately following the description of the tragic death of Aaron’s sons, we read the following command:
“And the Lord spoke to Aaron, saying, Do not drink wine that will lead to intoxication, neither you nor your sons with you, when you go into the Tent of Meeting, so that you shall not die... to distinguish between holy and profane and between unclean and clean, and to instruct the Children of Israel regarding all the statutes….” (Leviticus 10: 8-11).
The connection between the tragedy and the command is clear. The sons of Aaron did not distinguish enough between the holy and the profane. They entered a holy place and did what they wanted to do. Those acts were essentially positive ones, but their acts defiled the sacred. Now, a special command was needed for the kohanim to prevent defilement of the sacred. The kohanim have a significant role, and they must distinguish between the sacred and the profane, and between the pure and impure.
In the ancient social structure of the Jewish nation, the kohanim had two jobs. One is well known: to serve in the Temple and offer sacrifices for the nation. The second job is less familiar, and is mentioned in the verses quoted above: “to instruct the Children of Israel regarding all the statutes that the Lord has spoken to them through Moses.”
At the end of the Book of Deuteronomy, in Moses’s parting words from the tribes of Israel, he describes these two roles: “They shall teach Your ordinances to Jacob, and Your Torah to Israel; they shall place incense before You, and burnt offerings upon Your altar.”
Clarity, lucidity of thought, and decisiveness are necessary to be able to distinguish between the sacred and the profane. They are also necessary when studying anything, and certainly when studying the laws of the Torah. Sometimes controlling one’s emotions are necessary in order to examine a situation and determine how to act. But sometimes the reverse is true and it is appropriate to weigh the emotional implications in making a decision. Making a halachic (Jewish law) decision is a profession requiring not only skill but also, and perhaps mainly, clarity and lucidity of thought.
The kohanim were what we would call today spiritual leaders. And that is true not only of the kohanim. We are all spiritual leaders of our children and of others. We act as role models.
This is a responsibility especially nowadays, when families are sheltering together at home. We are all trying to get through this time in peace, health and serenity. This period of time can also be a time of positivity. This is a good time for creating and strengthening deep relationships within the family, of a couple, between parents and children. This can be a time for studying and talking with children. For this we need composure. Our first obligation now, in addition to being careful and keeping the regulations mandated by the authorities, is to be leaders, to take responsibility and lead our families during this time of crisis.
All of us feel that our ship is rocking. It is up to us to sail it carefully until, with God’s help, we safely reach shore.
The writer is rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites.


Tags Judaism Torah parasha
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Hope and solidarity By JPOST EDITORIAL
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish Priorities for the IDF amid the coronavirus pandemic By YAACOV AYISH
Emily Schrader Using religion to scapegoat women for disasters – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Eric Mandel Nixon goes to China, Trump spends trillions to save America By ERIC R. MANDEL
Susan Hattis Rolef Aside from corona and politics By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 Coronavirus travels 13 feet in the air, new study finds
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
5 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by