Parashat Shelach: Moses’ example of leadership

In Parashat Shelach, we arrive at a turning point in the journey of the Israelites from Egypt, through Mount Sinai, to the land of Canaan.

Until now, the journey has proceeded relatively smoothly and according to plan. The Israelites camped at the foot of Mount Sinai for about a year, and then set out on a journey that was supposed to last a few weeks or months. When they arrived at a place called Kadesh, they sent 12 spies to Canaan to examine the land – whether it was good or bad.

After a 40-day tour, the spies returned with a disturbing report: “The people who live there are powerful, and the cities are very large and fortified. We even saw descendants of Anak there... We cannot attack those people; they are stronger than we are!” (Numbers 13:28-31)

With the exception of two of the spies, the rest were united in their opinion that the Israelites had no chance of conquering the land. The entire people believed their report and despaired. The Israelites lost faith in God’s help and wanted to return to Egypt:

That night, the community raised its voice and wept aloud. All the Israelites grumbled against Moses and Aaron: "Why is the Lord bringing us to this land only to let us fall by the sword? Our wives and children will be taken as plunder. It would be better for us to go back to Egypt!" (Numbers 14:1-3).

What should be done when people lose hope?

How can one deal with people who have lost faith and hope? Joshua and Caleb, the two spies who did not share in the bad counsel, tried to convince the people that their fears were exaggerated and unfounded – but to no avail. The people sank into deep despair. Then God revealed Himself to Moses with a “solution” to the crisis, proposing to end the story and begin afresh: “The Lord said to Moses... ‘I will strike them down with a plague and destroy them, but I will make you into a nation greater and stronger than they’” (Numbers 14:11-12).

Moses, however, did not accept the offer and pleaded with God to forgive the people’s lack of faith: “Please forgive the iniquity of this nation in accordance with Your abounding kindness.” God forgave them but decreed that the people were not worthy of entering the land and that they would have to wait for the next generation, which would be more deserving than their ancestors.

But why did God propose a “solution” that solved nothing? What was the purpose of this offer? Apparently, God’s offer was made for Moses to refuse it. It was a test to see whether Moses was a leader devoted to the people and wanting their well-being, or if he preferred his own good. The offer presented to Moses was that he would become the father of a new nation to replace the Israelites. Moses refused and thereby created – or perhaps reinforced – his image as the ideal leader of the people.

From now on, every leader would be judged by the example of Moses. A leader who follows in Moses’ footsteps, who protects the people and does not consider his own interests, is the only one who will be deemed a worthy leader.

When talking about leadership qualities, we often mention charisma, courage, emotional intelligence, and the ability to make tough decisions. All these are indeed qualities needed by a leader. But before all these qualities, there is one critical attribute that almost certainly determines success or failure. This is devotion.

A devoted leader is likely to succeed. But a leader who is not devoted, even if he appears successful at the beginning, quickly becomes a corrupt leader who looks after his own interests. Devotion is not an innate trait. It is an acquired one. We can decide to be devoted to others, to our family or students – and to uphold that decision.

Each and every one of us is called upon to follow the path of Moses, to place the needs of others, especially those for whom we bear responsibility, before our personal interests, and thereby be a worthy leader. ■

The writer is rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites.

PARASHAT SHELACH

RABBI SHMUEL RABINOWITZ