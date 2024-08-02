Art and Torah: Longing for new light

Each morning, in the blessings before the Shema, we say, “Shine a new light on Zion, and may we speedily merit its light.” This prayer goes deeper now, during the Three Weeks, which begin and end with the greatest physical and spiritual losses in Jewish history. This year, as we relive the darkness of destruction in the shadow of a war with enemies who desire our annihilation, our longing for this “new light” is intensified.

One way to understand this new light is that it refers to the sunlight we enjoy each day, and it will be renewed and enhanced in the messianic era: “In those days, the sun will not be your light by day, nor the moon at night, but God will be your eternal illumination” (Isaiah 60:19).

This new light is also the ohr haganuz (hidden light), the original light of creation which illumined the world from one end to the other. God hid this light lest it be misused, but it will be fully revealed at the end of days. Some say this light can also be seen on Shabbat. However we understand this new light, we pray each day that it will shine upon us and Zion and bring forth a new era of truth, clarity, and blessing.

Light pouring forth from great darkness

In Yoram Raanan’s painting titled Jerusalem Ohr Chadash! the light indeed seems to be pouring forth from great darkness. The upper part of the painting is black, with a few pale clouds and a faint, distant golden luminary. A faint line horizon emphasizes that darkness covers both Earth and sky. Yet below the horizon, a small, bright golden line appears, and below that, cascades of light that even touch the intervening darknesses with the sheen of their rays. The completion of the Torah scroll (credit: Shimon Rosen)

Looking at this painting, we have a sense of time as well as space, of light bursting forth and spreading out into the world. Torah is light, and we have been told that “Torah will come forth from Zion, and the word of the Lord from Jerusalem” (Isaiah 2:3).

The cascades of light can also be seen as walls, which inspire a feeling of security, tranquility, and peace. The walls are layered, forming a secure fortress. Gold is the color of prosperity; as King David said, “Pray to God for the peace of Jerusalem. May they prosper who love You. May there be peace in your walls, tranquility in your palaces” (Psalm 122:6-7).

A third way of looking at the painting is to see a steep journey toward the Kodesh Hakodashim, the Holy of Holies. Seen from this perspective, the layers, waves, or walls represent the different levels of kedushah, holiness, that we experience as a people. Throughout this journey, the Shekhinah (divine presence) lights the path, letting us know that despite all the struggles along the journey, God’s blessing of love is with Israel. Faith is the light within the struggle that never lets us give up or let go.

The Three Weeks lead up to the Ninth of Av, the day of the destruction of the holy Temple. However, there is a tradition that the Messiah is born on the Ninth of Av. Rabbi Pinchas of Koretz said, “On the days of destruction, power lies at the bottom of the depths and grows.”

Therefore, this is an especially propitious time to pray for the peace of Jerusalem and to long for the day when, once again, the streets of Jerusalem will be filled with that extraordinary light of peace that long ago illuminated the city. The peace of Israel and of the whole world depends upon Jerusalem.■