Parashat Beha’alotcha: A journey to the unknown

Before the journey, the Torah describes how the nation traveled in the desert: A divine cloud settled on the Mishkan (Tabernacle) ; at night, the cloud was like fire. That same cloud that symbolized the Divine Presence would determine when the nation would travel and when and where they should camp:

“At the bidding of the Lord, the children of Israel traveled, and at the bidding of the Lord, they encamped. As long as the cloud hovered above the Mishkan, they encamped. When the cloud lingered over the Mishkan for many days, the children of Israel... did not travel. Sometimes the cloud remained for several days above the Mishkan... and at the Lord’s bidding they traveled” (Numbers 9, 18-20).

These verses describe the Jewish nation’s complete dedication to God’s will. When the cloud rose above the Mishkan, the children of Israel knew they must follow it. When the cloud rested, they knew they should camp. They never knew how long they would journey or how long they would remain encamped. They went to sleep every night knowing that early the next morning, the cloud could rise and they would have to be on their way. Or, the cloud could stay on the Mishkan for an indeterminate period of time and they would stay put. Occasionally, the time they remained camped was very short: In the evening they might set up camp after a very long journey and early the next morning, continue on following the cloud.

Why did God find this necessary? Why couldn’t the Children of Israel know the journey’s route in advance and the amount of time they would be staying somewhere?

It seems such a journey needed total surrender to God’s will and was meant to train the Jewish nation for a life as the nation of God in the Land of Israel. The purpose of the journey was to have them assimilate complete faith in God: He provided them with food and water, and He would determine for them, without telling them in advance, when they would travel and where they would camp. Only thus could the Jewish nation also preserve this faith when residing in their land, in times of peace and abundance as well as in times of war and deprivation. This journey gives every Jew the strength to be devoted to values of goodness, justice and morality despite hardships and at any cost.

When the cloud would rise above the Mishkan or settle in place, not everyone would necessarily notice, so it was necessary to announce to the nation when they were about to reembark on the journey or stop. For this purpose, two silver trumpets were created that the kohanim (priests) would blow every time the cloud would move. These trumpets also served to assemble the nation around the Mishkan when Moses wanted to convey a message from God.

After the verses describing the purpose of the horns, we read a curious commandment.

“If you go to war in your land against an adversary that oppresses you, you shall blow a teruah with the trumpets and be remembered before the Lord your God, and thus be saved from your enemies. On the days of your rejoicing, on your festivals and on your New-Moon celebrations, you shall blow on the trumpets for your ascent-offerings and your peace sacrifices, and it shall be a remembrance before your God (Numbers 10, 9-10).

We are commanded to blow trumpets in war in order to be remembered before God and thus be saved from our enemies. Likewise, at times of rejoicing, celebrations and festivals, we are commanded to blow the trumpets at the Temple to be remembered before God. Though it is easy to understand why the trumpets were used to convey messages to a huge congregation, why would God need them to remember His nation?

It seems that the reason is related to the use of the trumpets during the journey through the desert. The trumpets – used to announce abrupt departures to the nation – symbolize the Jewish nation’s complete devotion to God. Therefore, when the Jewish nation blows these trumpets, it is remembered well before God.

The reality of our lives leads us on a winding journey. We often find ourselves facing situations we did not expect or prepare for. We can draw from that same total faith in God that the Children of Israel had in the desert, and use that power to overcome our challenges with peace and joy.

The writer is rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites.

In this week’s portion, Beha’alotcha, we read about the Israelites’ journey. After about a year of camping near Mount Sinai, the children of Israel began moving toward the Promised Land.