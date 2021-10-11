The Tzohar rabbinical organization has launched a new project to bring Shabbat to hikers on the Israel National Trail, Arutz Sheva reported.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic greatly restricting foreign travel, many young Israelis are turning to local adventures, such as hiking the Israel National Trail — a 683 mile (1,100km) long hike that covers the entire country from the northern border to Eilat.

Hikers on the Israel National Trail (credit: DOV GREENBLAT)

In response, Tzohar is inviting weekend hikers to experience uplifting Shabbat events at designated sites on the trail, which including communal meals, prayer, music, and meant to create unity among Israelis from all sectors of society.

The initiative is dedicated to the late Rabbi Ronen Neuwirth , former head of the Ohel Ari synagogue in Ra'anana and the founder of the religious-Zionist Beit Hillel organization.