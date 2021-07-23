The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Understanding the concept of infinity in Judaism

When we put our hands over our eyes during the Shema, we are close to understanding the kabbalistic understanding of infinity.

By DAVID WOLPE  
JULY 23, 2021 03:56
United Hatzalah founder and president Eli Beer closes his eyes to recite the ‘Shema’ as he arrives at Ben-Gurion International Airport on April 21 (photo credit: YEHUDA HAIM/FLASH90)
United Hatzalah founder and president Eli Beer closes his eyes to recite the ‘Shema’ as he arrives at Ben-Gurion International Airport on April 21
(photo credit: YEHUDA HAIM/FLASH90)
Deuteronomy is famously the book of hearing – Shema. The admonition to listen is the leitmotif of the book, for God has communicated through words. Yet Moses takes care to tell the people not to forget what they saw with their own eyes. Listening is important, but surely seeing is believing? Eyewitness testimony will ring through the ages. 
For the Jewish people, however, this poses a dilemma: How do we see God, that which we cannot see?
The intersection of sight and sound occurs at Mount Sinai, when Israel “Saw the voices.” This kind of spiritual synesthesia marks the inadequacy of perception to give us a genuine sense of God. But most of us are aware that there is a daily intersection of sight and sound – in the Shema. This prayer, which exhorts us to hear, is the one in which we cover our eyes. A secret in Judaism’s approach is found is the recitation of the Shema. Why do we cover our eyes? Our tradition teaches that it is to avoid distraction and focus at this central time in prayer. Moreover, the Shema is a prayer about listening, and we can listen more intently when not looking; the limitation of one sense often makes others keener. 
However, there is another deep reason whose explanation requires an excursion into philosophy and kabbalah. Maimonides famously explained that we cannot say what God is, only what God is not. At first this may seem nothing more than a language game. However, the difficulty with positive statements is that they are by nature limiting. In attributing anything to God, the Oneness of God is made to seem as though composed of parts. 
Think of it this way: Human beings are indeed pieces – you can talk about someone’s arm or eye or sense of humor; if you removed a part you will still have the person, albeit incomplete. Therefore they are discrete parts, even if they form an organic whole. But God, our tradition teaches, is indivisible, has no parts. God is ONE. We cannot speak of God’s goodness, because that suggests a piece of God that is good, as if one could remove it or add it. But we can speak of God’s not badness, for that is infinite. More than a simple twist of words, a fundamental principle is at play, that of not limiting God.
Now back to vision. When we see something, we see parts. I see a wall, a table, a bookshelf. You cannot see infinity, only things. The only way not to see parts is to see nothing. Why do we cover our eyes during the Shema?
In writing about Kabbalah and the concept of infinity, my late friend, mathematician Amir Aczel, discusses the kabbalistic term for God – Ein Sof (Without End). Remembering Maimonides, this is a most apt designation for God, a negative that implies no parts or limitation. The Shema is the prayer that asks us to focus on God’s oneness. If we had our eyes open, we would see the world of limitation, not the possibility of Ein Sof. Only by closing our eyes and refusing to see a piecemeal world can we begin to touch the idea of Ein Sof. This interpretation is bolstered by a remarkable fact.
The name of God as “Ein Sof” was first used, Aczel points out, by 12th-century kabbalist Isaac the Blind: “It took a blind man to conceive of the idea of an infinite light.” When we put our hands over our eyes during the Shema, we are artificially creating the sightlessness of that great kabbalist, who understood that the visible world can never be the infinite one. 
When we recite the Shema, we stop looking so that we might see. 
The writer is Max Webb Senior Rabbi of Sinai Temple in Los Angeles and the author of David the Divided Heart. On Twitter: @rabbiwolpe


Tags kabbalah philosophy God
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

It's time for Israel to get into the Olympic spirit - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
DAOUD KUTTAB

Is Gaza human-rights activist Mohammad El Halabi getting a fair trial?

 By DAOUD KUTTAB
Leah Aharoni

Why we should everything to save 2-year-old Alta Fixsler - comment

 By LEAH AHARONI
Douglas Bloomfield

Trust must be restored between Israel and the USA - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Rachel Levmore

Two rabbis oppose the prenup that prevents women from becoming agunot

 By RACHEL LEVMORE
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

COVID: Entrance of vaccinated to Israel postponed again amid outbreak

THE ALMOST empty Ben-Gurion Airport last week.
3

20% of Americans believe microchips are inside COVID-19 vaccines - study

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.
4

Israeli lab: Some existing drugs could stop COVID at almost 100%

Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2021.
5

Coronavirus: Israel launches ‘Happy Badge’ for weddings and large parties

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett prepares to adress the nation at a press conference regarding the coronavirus pandemic, July 14, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by