Members of the MDA community who were murdered while carrying out their mission to save lives

Aharon Chaimov

Senior EMT and ambulance driver Aharon Chaimov, age 25, was murdered by terrorists while driving an MDA ambulance on his way to treat gunshot wound victims near Urim Junction, near his hometown of Ofakim. Aharon Chaimov, MDA medic who was killed during Hamas attack (Credit: MDA)

Aharon began his career at MDA as a volunteer during his national service year. Thereafter, he joined the organization as an employee and later completed an ambulance drivers’ and medics’ course. In his three years at MDA, Aharon worked with great professionalism and demonstrated extraordinary empathy for all those he treated.

Aharon will be deeply missed, and his memory will be cherished by his wife, two children, parents, siblings, relatives, colleagues, and friends.

Aviya Hetzroni

Senior EMT and ambulance driver Aviya Hetzroni, age 69, was preparing to leave his home in Kibbutz Be’eri to treat victims when he was shot dead by terrorists. Aviya Hetzroni, Senior EMT and ambulance driver (Credit: MDA)

Aviya volunteered at MDA for over 20 years. During that time, he took regular volunteer shifts at MDA’s Netivot station and was one of those responsible for the ambulance in Be’eri. Aviya’s friends remember his great generosity and how he made MDA and saving lives his top priority. Meir Elmaliah, head of the Eshkol Netivot MDA station, recalls: “I’ve known Aviya for thirty years and find it hard to believe I’m talking about him in the past tense. He was a close friend who was with us for many years. He was a special man, the ‘father’ of the kibbutz ambulance station. He was an amazing person, an amazing grandfather who was well respected and drew in people around him. He was intelligent, highly professional, and someone who gave of himself. I’ve seen many people who love volunteering for MDA, but I’ve never seen anyone who loved MDA the way he did, and I doubt I ever will.”

On that Shabbat, other members of Aviya’s family were murdered alongside him: his sister Ayala, as well as his beloved twin 12-year-old grandchildren, Liel and Yannai.

He is survived by his daughter and sister.

Amit Mann

MDA Paramedic Amit Mann, aged 22, was shot dead by terrorists in the Kibbutz Be’eri dentistry clinic while treating other victims who had been injured in the attack. Amit was trapped inside the clinic for several hours, doing everything in her power to save the lives of those present. Amit Mann (Credit: MDA)

Amit began her journey at MDA in 2015 as a youth volunteer and advanced until eventually qualifying as a paramedic. She had a love of life and saving the lives of others, operating as part of a mobile intensive care unit team in the Negev region. Two months before her death, Amit began training others as paramedics in an MDA course. She was highly motivated and professional in her work.

She is survived by her mother and sisters.

Ronen Engel

EMT and MDA volunteer Ronen Engel, a 54-year-old resident of Kibbutz Nir Oz, was murdered while in Hamas captivity. Ronen Engel (Credit: MDA)

Ronen served as an EMT and was soon to finish his training as an MDA ambulance driver at the time of his death. His emergency response kit, which included life-saving medical equipment with his name on it, was found scattered in the area of the kibbutz after Ronen and his family were kidnapped and taken to Gaza.

Ronen is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son. His wife and daughters were released from Hamas captivity in late November.

We extend our support to the Engel family and hope and pray for Ronen to return home.