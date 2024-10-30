MDA medics from Rahat 'stayed as long as they were needed' on October 7

On October 7, the holiday of Simchat Torah, paramedic and regional supervisor of the Negev region Anis Abu Dabes worked a double shift from Friday to Saturday, together with ambulance driver EMT Amin Almalat and paramedic trainee Ro’i Bar-Or.

The double shift at Rahat Station – Israel’s largest Bedouin community - was almost over when, suddenly, the sirens sounded. “The sirens were more intense and lasted longer than usual,” Anis recalled. “We looked at each other and realized this wasn’t just another siren – something was different this time. One ambulance was sent to help out in the Netivot area, and it was clear to all of us that although our shift was over, we would stay as long as necessary.

"A short while later, a minibus arrived at the entrance to the MDA station, and we immediately saw that it was covered in bullet holes and that its windows were shattered. We boarded the bus and started treating the wounded, and we soon found out that these were residents of Rahat and that the bus, which was taking them to work in the Gaza Envelope, had come under terrorist fire. That was the moment it dawned on us how bad the situation was.

"As MDA emergency responders, we are used to reacting quickly and working efficiently. We held a situation assessment with the teams from the morning shift, received instructions, and began preparing to treat a large number of casualties under fire,” says Anis.

Part of the preparation involved managing the team’s expectations. Anis spoke with Ro’i, a trainee paramedic who was soon to be certified. “Even though we’d been at the station for over 17 hours, I didn’t see a flicker of hesitation in him. It was obvious that we were all here to save lives. MDA Ambulance (credit: MDA)

"I remember a chilling moment when we suddenly heard the voice of our colleague and friend, Dani Shtarkman, the Ofakim MDA station manager, over the internal radio. He reported that they had been caught in an ambush, that their ambulance had been fired upon, and one of their team members was hurt. These were MDA staffers, our friends, who had put on the same uniform as us and had gone out with their ambulance to save lives. Deep inside, we felt a rush of emotions: fear and concern, together with determination and a renewed commitment to carry out our life-saving task as best as we possibly could.”

The team was sent to the Ofakim area, where terrorists had carried out a killing spree, murdering, amongst others, Aharon Haimoff, who was killed in his ambulance while treating the wounded. “We reached some people who were severely wounded and began providing life-saving treatment, applying tourniquets and so on – and then a siren sounded. There was a massive explosion. A rocket had fallen just a few meters away from us. And then another siren and more shooting. It was a warzone, and we were treating patients under fire.”

Those from afar checked in

At a certain point, Anis received a phone call from Dvir Ben Ze’ev, another paramedic from the Rahat MDA station, who happened to be on a family vacation that weekend in the North. “He had heard rumors and asked what was going on. I told him that the situation was very grim. He answered: ‘I’m on my way.’

"Just like that – all the way from the North to Rahat in the South – without anyone asking him. He didn’t have to come, but he simply turned up and took my place after more than 24 hours of work. I had a strong sense of our shared destiny. I felt my colleagues’ support and their backing, and I’m sure that thanks to this spirit, we will win,” Anis concluded.

“It was clear to me that I had to come and switch him so that he could get some rest after more than 20 consecutive hours of work,” Dvir explained. “I began the shift, and they sent us to the Urim military base, where there were dozens of wounded soldiers. I realized that I was the first paramedic to arrive on the scene. It was awful coming to a place where my objective was to save lives, only to find more and more casualties for whom it was too late. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"At a certain point, we were called to attend to a civilian who had been shot in the head and whose condition was very severe. I think that was the first time I was really afraid. They were shooting right at us. I was dead scared, and you just have to switch off the part of you that’s telling you to be afraid because the person you’re treating needs you right now. While the shooting was going on, I sedated the patient, resuscitated him, gave him the drugs he needed, and fought to keep him alive.

"Five days later, I finally received the message that he opened his eyes. Almost 24 hours straight of work, which began when my best friend sent me a message that he needed me. The only silver lining in this entire situation was that incredible teamwork. Those who don the MDA uniform are like family to me, and I will always choose to come whenever I’m needed, no matter how far I have to travel,” says Dvir.