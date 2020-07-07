2 killed in explosion at factory south of Tehran - report

The explosion was caused due to "negligence in filling oxygen tanks," the Kahrizak district governor told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty on Tuesday. The walls of the Saipa Press company, located next to the factory, were damaged by the explosion as well.

A large explosion was reportedly heard by residents of areas south of Tehran and in the Kahrizak area.

This is the third explosion reported in the Tehran region in the past two weeks and the most recent in a series of explosions and fires reported in industrial areas and infrastructure throughout Iran

On Friday, June 26, an explosion was reported at a gas storage facility near Tehran. Iranian media reported that the incident happened in a "public area" in Parchin and not at a military site located nearby. Western security services believe Tehran carried out tests relevant to nuclear bomb detonations in Parchin more than a decade ago. Iran denies this.

Days later, on June 30, another explosion happened at a medical facility in Tehran, killing 19 people. Some initial reports attributed the explosion at the medical facility to oxygen tanks as well.

At least two people were killed and three others were injured in a large explosion at the Sepahan Boresh factory in the city of Baqershahr near Tehran on Monday night, according to Iranian and foreign reports.