Cyberattack on hundreds of Hezbollah terrorists: Here's what you need to know

Thousands reported injured in Hezbollah pager attack • Iranian envoy in Lebanon wounded • Israel yet to take responsibility

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
(Illustrative) A pager device and a crowd in Lebanon near a site where Hezbollah members' pager devices were hacked. (photo credit: REUTERS, SCREENSHOT/X, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT, SHUTTERSTOCK)
Hezbollah has no idea what hit them - analysis

Hezbollah was caught off-guard by a cyberattack on the Lebanon terrorist organization pagers that wounded thousands of members.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Hundreds of members of Hezbollah were seriously wounded in explosion in Beirut. September 17 2024. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)
Mid-afternoon on Tuesday, Hezbollah cell phones exploded across Lebanon.

The Lebanese organization had no idea what hit them.

Whoever planned and set up this simultaneous multi-front strike had doubtless been holding this capability in check for the right moment for months if not years.

Iranian ambassador Mojtaba Amani injured in Hezbollah explosion - report

By REUTERS
Iran's ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, was injured on Tuesday by the explosion of a pager, Iran's Mehr news agency reported, as hundreds of members of the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah were seriously wounded in similar incidents.

This is a developing story.

Footage of pager explosions in Lebanon, wounded individuals spread on social media

A storm ensued on social media following the announcement of the pager attack, as footage showing injured men in the streets and moments of the explosions began circulating.

By OHAD MERLIN
Multiple pagers exploded throughout Lebanon, injuring Hezbollah members. September 17, 2024. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)
Initial reports claimed that injuries were listed in Beirut’s Hezbollah-controlled Dahia neighborhood, as well as in the northern Beqaa valley area, Tyre, Bint Jbeil and Southern Lebanon, Nabatiyeh, and others.

Did Israel retaliate against Hezbollah for attempted assassination of ex-defense chief? - analysis

Hezbollah members were wounded in Beirut after their communication pagers exploded on Tuesday.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB, REUTERS
Hundreds of members of Hezbollah were seriously wounded in explosion in Beirut. September 17 2024. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)
Dozens of members of Hezbollah were seriously wounded on Tuesday in Lebanon's south and the southern suburbs of Beirut when the pagers they use to communicate exploded, security sources told Reuters.

Hundreds of Hezbollah members wounded in Lebanon in mass pager hack

Reports from Arab and Israeli media have said that over 1,200 people have been wounded.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, YONAH JEREMY BOB
(Illustrative) A pager device and a crowd in Lebanon near a site where Hezbollah members' pager devices were hacked. (photo credit: REUTERS, SCREENSHOT/X, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT, SHUTTERSTOCK)
Hundreds of members of the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah were seriously wounded on Tuesday in Lebanon's south and the southern suburbs of Beirut when the pagers they use to communicate exploded, security sources told Reuters.

Hezbollah beeper blast - latest headlines

• Hundreds of Hezbollah members wounded in Lebanon in mass pager hack

• Iranian ambassador Mojtaba Amani injured in Hezbollah explosion

• Israel yet to take responsibility for attack