Cyberattack on hundreds of Hezbollah terrorists: Here's what you need to know
Thousands reported injured in Hezbollah pager attack • Iranian envoy in Lebanon wounded • Israel yet to take responsibility
Hezbollah has no idea what hit them - analysis
Hezbollah was caught off-guard by a cyberattack on the Lebanon terrorist organization pagers that wounded thousands of members.
Mid-afternoon on Tuesday, Hezbollah cell phones exploded across Lebanon.
The Lebanese organization had no idea what hit them.
Iranian ambassador Mojtaba Amani injured in Hezbollah explosion - report
Iran's ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, was injured on Tuesday by the explosion of a pager, Iran's Mehr news agency reported, as hundreds of members of the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah were seriously wounded in similar incidents.
Footage of pager explosions in Lebanon, wounded individuals spread on social media
A storm ensued on social media following the announcement of the pager attack, as footage showing injured men in the streets and moments of the explosions began circulating.
Initial reports claimed that injuries were listed in Beirut’s Hezbollah-controlled Dahia neighborhood, as well as in the northern Beqaa valley area, Tyre, Bint Jbeil and Southern Lebanon, Nabatiyeh, and others.
Did Israel retaliate against Hezbollah for attempted assassination of ex-defense chief? - analysis
Hezbollah members were wounded in Beirut after their communication pagers exploded on Tuesday.
Hundreds of Hezbollah members wounded in Lebanon in mass pager hack
Reports from Arab and Israeli media have said that over 1,200 people have been wounded.
