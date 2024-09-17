Cyberattack on hundreds of Hezbollah terrorists: Here's what you need to know

Hundreds of members of Hezbollah were seriously wounded in explosion in Beirut. September 17 2024. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

Mid-afternoon on Tuesday, Hezbollah cell phones exploded across Lebanon.

The Lebanese organization had no idea what hit them.

Whoever planned and set up this simultaneous multi-front strike had doubtless been holding this capability in check for the right moment for months if not years.