3 Palestinians injured after car allegedly attacked by settlers - report

Three Palestinians were injured after their vehicles were allegedly attacked by Jewish settlers near the village of Mughayir located north of Ramallah on Wednesday, according to the Palestinian WAFA news agency.

Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian Authority (PA) official who monitors settlement activities in the northern West Bank, told WAFA that settlers threw stones at the vehicle, causing it to overturn, injuring a man seriously and causing moderate injuries to his child.

Another Palestinian from Duma was lightly injured when stones shattered the windows of his vehicle.

גורם בטחוני: "בשלב זה אין ממצאים, בשטח או מחוצה לו, המעידים על יידוי אבנים" בנימין, היום: פלסטיני כבן 40 נפצע קשה לאחר שרכבו התהפך סמוך לאלמועייר, בנו בן ה10 נפצע קל. הפלסטינים טוענים: מדובר ביידוי אבנים של מתנחלים. המשטרה חוקרת את הטענה.גורם בטחוני: "בשלב זה אין ממצאים, בשטח או מחוצה לו, המעידים על יידוי אבנים" pic.twitter.com/3mBTRMqCfC November 24, 2021

PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh condemned the alleged attack, calling for international protection for Palestinians.

Ibrahim Melhem, a spokesperson for the PA, told WAFA that there was a "dangerous escalation" in attacks by settlers against Palestinians, with the protection of Israeli security forces. Melhem called this a "new and dangerous trend" by Israeli authorities.