The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

587,000 total cases of Covid-19 in Middle East

Turkey and Iran are the worst hit, with almost 4,500 dead in Turkey and more than 7,000 killed in Iran from the pandemic.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MAY 30, 2020 14:33
Iranians wear protective face masks, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as they drive with the metro, in Tehran, Iran, May 20, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Iranians wear protective face masks, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as they drive with the metro, in Tehran, Iran, May 20, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS)
As of the afternoon on Saturday, May 30 there were 587,777 cases recorded across the Middle East. Turkey and Iran have the most coronavirus cases with 162,120 and 146,668 respectively. In many countries cases continue to climb, especially in the Gulf, Iraq and Egypt. Total deaths in the region, from morocco to Iran, come to 15,519.
The Middle East has had relatively low numbers of the virus, especially in the early days of the outbreak. However those number have been climbing, especially as better testing methods came on line in places like the Gulf. Many countries that are in the midst of conflict or have low  testing rates continue to claim low numbers that may not be accurate. For instance, Oman has more than 9,800 cases and 42 deaths while neighboring Yemen claims to have only 283 cases and 65 deaths. Yemen is in the midst of civil war and the numbers are likely much higher. Similarly Libya claims only 118 cases, but international organizations provide no support to help Libya conduct widespread testing and the country is in the midst of a civil war.
There are low rates in countries bordering Israel, including Syria, Jordan, Lebanon and the Palestinian territories. There are only 730 recorded cases in Jordan. These countries have seen cases grow relatively slowly in the last two weeks. Lebanon’s numbers increased only 22%, from 911 to 1,172. The Palestinian Authority says it has only 447 cases versus 381 on May 18.
Turkey and Iran are the worst hit, with almost 4,500 dead in Turkey and more than 7,000 killed in Iran from the pandemic. However Turkey and Iran have appeared to slow the spread in recent weeks and Iran is seeking to re-open mosques as Turkey also seeks to relax restrictions. In contrast Baghdad has sought to increase measures against the pandemic as numbers rose.
In North Africa it is Tunisia that has done best against the virus, with just over 1,000 cases. Morocco has more than 7,000 cases and Algeria stood at 9,134 today. Algeria has also seen almost 1,000 deaths while Tunisia saw 48.
The Gulf states have a high number of cases per capita, with more than 50,000 cases in Qatar and 33,170 in the UAE. However most of these states have a very low death toll. In Bahrain, despite more 10,400 cases, fifteen deaths were recorded. Better health care systems and testing likely was responsible for the outcome in the Gulf States.


Tags Middle East Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Social media provides instant communication but has dumbed us down By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Elazar Stern’s lament By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Trying times for the prime minister and country By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu is running scared By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Why we want Netanyahu’s trial televised By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
3 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
4 These 10 Yiddish words will get you through quarantine
Yiddish land revisited Yiddish actor and singer Yoni Eilat depicted here reading a Yiddish newspaper
5 Israeli scientists: Gaucher’s disease drugs effective against coronavirus
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by