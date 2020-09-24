Abbas’s Fatah: Agreement reached with Hamas on elections

Fatah and Hamas have reached an agreement on holding elections on the basis of proportional representation, Jibril Rajoub, secretary-general of the Fatah Central Committee, said on Thursday.Rajoub, who held talks in Turkey with Hamas officials in the past two days, told the Palestinian Authority’s Palestine TV that the two parties were now awaiting an invitation from PA President Mahmoud Abbas to call Palestinian factions to issue a presidential decree that would set a date for the proposed elections. Previous agreements between Fatah and Hamas failed to materialize due to the continued power struggle between the two sides.
Rajoub said that the Fatah delegation he headed to the discussions with Hamas “conducted an intense national strategic dialogue” at the PA consulate in Istanbul.The meeting also aimed at ending the Hamas-Fatah rift and paving the way for achieving national reconciliation between the two parties.The Hamas delegation was headed by Saleh Arouri, deputy head of Hamas’s “political bureau.” “We reached a clear vision of the mechanisms for building national partnership through proportional representation elections,” Rajoub said, adding that the elections will be held in three separate phases for the Palestine Legislative Council (PLC), the PA presidency and the Palestine National Council (the legislative body of the PLO).Rajoub called on leaders of all factions to meet within a week “to agree on mechanisms to continue the process of building the national partnership to confront the ‘Deal of the Century,’ annexation and normalization.” cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });The “Deal of the Century” refers to US President Donald Trump’s vision for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The “annexation” refers to Israel’s intention to apply its sovereignty to portions of the West Bank, while “normalization” refers to recent peace treaties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.“Building national unity is a strategic goal of the agreement, and our path is elections, and the democratic process is the only way to build our political system,” Rajoub added.In a joint statement, Fatah and Hamas said they agreed on a “vision that would promote national partnership among all Palestinian factions.”The two groups pledged to work together to “defend the rights and interests of our people, and to confront all conspiracies until the achievement of full independence represented by the independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.”The statement did not mention any agreement on holding long overdue elections for the PA presidency and PLC, which has 132 members.The last presidential elections were held in 2005, while the last parliamentary election was held in 2006.Half of the PLC members are elected via national lists of the parties according to the system of proportional representation. The other half is elected in the different electoral districts according to the principle of majority vote. These members are not elected according to party lists, but run as individual candidates.The Fatah delegation was scheduled to head to Doha and Cairo later on Thursday to brief Qatari and Egyptian officials on the outcome of the Turkey discussions.
Rajoub said that the Fatah delegation he headed to the discussions with Hamas “conducted an intense national strategic dialogue” at the PA consulate in Istanbul.The meeting also aimed at ending the Hamas-Fatah rift and paving the way for achieving national reconciliation between the two parties.The Hamas delegation was headed by Saleh Arouri, deputy head of Hamas’s “political bureau.” “We reached a clear vision of the mechanisms for building national partnership through proportional representation elections,” Rajoub said, adding that the elections will be held in three separate phases for the Palestine Legislative Council (PLC), the PA presidency and the Palestine National Council (the legislative body of the PLO).Rajoub called on leaders of all factions to meet within a week “to agree on mechanisms to continue the process of building the national partnership to confront the ‘Deal of the Century,’ annexation and normalization.” cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });The “Deal of the Century” refers to US President Donald Trump’s vision for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The “annexation” refers to Israel’s intention to apply its sovereignty to portions of the West Bank, while “normalization” refers to recent peace treaties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.“Building national unity is a strategic goal of the agreement, and our path is elections, and the democratic process is the only way to build our political system,” Rajoub added.In a joint statement, Fatah and Hamas said they agreed on a “vision that would promote national partnership among all Palestinian factions.”The two groups pledged to work together to “defend the rights and interests of our people, and to confront all conspiracies until the achievement of full independence represented by the independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.”The statement did not mention any agreement on holding long overdue elections for the PA presidency and PLC, which has 132 members.The last presidential elections were held in 2005, while the last parliamentary election was held in 2006.Half of the PLC members are elected via national lists of the parties according to the system of proportional representation. The other half is elected in the different electoral districts according to the principle of majority vote. These members are not elected according to party lists, but run as individual candidates.The Fatah delegation was scheduled to head to Doha and Cairo later on Thursday to brief Qatari and Egyptian officials on the outcome of the Turkey discussions.