The Israel-Premier Tech (IPT) cycling team kicked off its campaign at the 6th UAE Tour yesterday, determined to secure top results in both the General Classification and stage victories. The team’s participation marks its sixth consecutive appearance in the Emirates, continuing a tradition that predates the Abraham Accords and underscores the unifying power of sport.

Led by Israeli National Champion Oded Kogut and supported by veteran cycling icon Chris Froome, IPT brings a well-rounded squad to the seven-stage WorldTour race. The competition is fierce, with world-class teams, including defending champion and reigning World Champion Tadej Pogačar from the UAE Team Emirates joining the desert showdown.

IPT Head Sports Director Dror Pekatch expressed optimism about the team’s chances, despite the high level of competition. "This will be my fourth UAE Tour and IPT’s sixth overall, but I believe that for this 2025 edition, we are bringing a squad that is best suited to the race’s specific challenges," Pekatch said. "A top-five GC finish and a podium result in one of the sprint stages with Oded would be fantastic goals. Is it ambitious? Yes. Is it within reach? I believe it is."

The team’s General Classification hopes rest on the shoulders of Alexey Lutsenko and Matthew Riccitello, while Kogut takes on some of the world’s fastest riders in the sprint stages. Supporting them are seasoned climber Jan Hirt, making his IPT debut, Israeli talent Nadav Raisberg, and Canadian powerhouse Pier-André Côté.

Kogut, who claimed his first professional win at the Cro Race last season, will go head-to-head with sprinting heavyweights like Jasper Philipsen, Tim Merlier, Olav Kooij, and Jonathan Milan. His primary opportunities lie in stages 4, 5, and 6, while the GC battle will unfold across stages 1, 3, and 7.

Beyond the competitive ambitions, IPT’s presence in the UAE carries symbolic significance, especially for the team’s Israeli riders and fans. "We first raced here five years ago, just six months before Israel and the UAE signed the Abraham Accords," Team owner Sylvan Adams said. "Even then, we were met with warmth — not hostility. I still remember Emirati children lining up to receive a souvenir water bottle with the name ‘Israel’ on it."

Adams, who attended the White House signing ceremony for the historic peace agreement, recalled conversations with American peace negotiators who noted the team's positive reception in Dubai as a hopeful indicator for the future.

"Our presence here, racing in blue and white jerseys carrying the name of Israel in an Arab country, is a powerful symbol of friendship, unity, and the ability of sport to bring people together," Adams added. "I hope to see this peace extend to other Muslim and Arab nations in the future."

For Kogut, racing in his blue-and-white Israeli champion’s jersey amplifies this sense of pride and purpose. "I feel the responsibility and the weight of this moment, but I embrace it with great pride," he said. As the UAE Tour unfolds over the coming days, IPT will strive to leave its mark on the race while continuing to demonstrate the potential of cycling to bridge divides and foster connections beyond the finish line.