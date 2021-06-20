The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Abu Dhabi releases rehabilitated sea turtles back into the wild

This is the first cluster of over 150 sea turtles that will be gradually released into key marine areas surrounding the Emirate.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 20, 2021 10:56
Abu Dhabi releases rehabilitated sea turtles back into the wild (photo credit: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY IN ABU DHABI)
Abu Dhabi releases rehabilitated sea turtles back into the wild
(photo credit: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY IN ABU DHABI)
The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi (EAD) released a group of rehabilitated sea turtles back into the wild, the agency announced on Saturday.
This is the first cluster of over 150 sea turtles that will be gradually released into key marine areas surrounding the Emirate.
His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who serves as chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Cour participated in the event alongside the Secretary General of Abu Dhabi Executive Council His Excellency Dr. Mohammad Rashid Ahmad Al Hameli, Director of the Ruler's Representative Office in the Al Dhafra Region His Excellency Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri and Secretary General of EAD Her Excellency Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri.
The sea turtles were rehabilitated last year with the assistance of the public, seagoers, fishermen, EAD rangers and the strategic partners from government and private sectors, the statement said.
The rehabilitation took place at Abu Dhabi's National Aquarium where they received received advanced veterinary care and treated from any ailments: infection, diseases and injuries, it added.
One of the turtles named Al Hederyat referring to the island the amphibious reptiles were released from, was fitted with a satellite tracking system to observe the habitats and feeding areas it will choose once being acclimated to its new surroundings.
The EAD will use this information to further the agency's efforts with planning and programming for the conservation of sea turtles and the risks set out in front of them.
The statement added that the EAD has conducted research on sea turtles since 1999 in order to protect the population of these majestic creatures, and the EAD has been working towards maintaining the population since.
Abu Dhabi is home to two different types of sea turtles, one being the Hawksbill Turtle and the other being the Green Turtle. There is an estimated count of 5,000 turtles in the surrounding waters of the Emirate.


