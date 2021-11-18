After a week of being detained on false charges in Turkey, an Israeli couple was able to return home. The Israeli foreign ministry and leadership had scrambled to bring them back. This is a proud moment for Israeli diplomacy. However, the sense of happiness in Israel should not lead to the mistaken reading of the situation. Ankara’s accusations of “espionage” and apparent threats to raise the price for the detainees show that it was using hostage diplomacy involving innocent tourists. This is how Hamas, which is backed by Ankara’s ruling party, has also behaved, holding Israeli civilians Avera Mengistu and Hisham Al-Sayed in Gaza.

Normal regimes don’t detain innocent people. When a country boasts of rule of law, it doesn’t threaten to raise the price of people it detained. A country doesn’t have to be afraid to “offend” or “anger” a democracy that has rule of law. The fact that Israeli media were cautioned against inflaming the situation and told that the foreign ministry needed time to sort things out, quietly, illustrates how tense the situation was and how Ankara doesn’t behave like a normal country. What that means is that when dealing with France or the UK, if a tourist couple was charged for something they didn’t do by mistake, then there would be no threat Quai d’Orsay that if Israeli media was critical that France would not let the couple go free.

Similarly, in dealings between authoritarian states, there is rarely hostage taking because each regime can shut down the other regime’s activities with the press of a button. That means the authoritarian regimes generally respect one another. Of course, they don’t have critical media either, so there is no need to silence domestic critique. That is why authoritarian regimes may sometimes trade people or hostages, but generally, they don’t use hostage-taking to get concessions, because they know that there isn’t some way that popular pressure will result in concessions.

The hostage-taking tends to happen increasingly between the authoritarians, like Ankara and Iran, and western countries. Iran has kidnapped academics, it kidnapped several Americans in Iraq in 2009 and took them across the border, Iran has plotted to kidnap a dissident in the US and kill dissidents in Europe, it has kidnapped a journalist it lured to Iraq and killed him, it has held the wife of a British man hostage and done an endless number of operations like this. Who doesn’t Iran kidnap? Chinese citizens. Russian citizens. That is because the authoritarians respect each other. The democracy can always be squeezed for cash or appeasement.

Now that we understand that paradigm it’s worth looking at the potential Israel has to fall into the trap of logic regarding Ankara’s recent actions. Ankara did detain the couple on ridiculous charges. Who ordered the detention and how it transpired may not be known. But what is clear is that some analysts in Israel argued that now that Ankara has used tourists as a bargaining chip, Israel should improve ties with Ankara.

Natali and Mordi Oaknin, an Israeli couple who had been jailed for photographing the Turkish president's palace, seen after their arrival in their home in Modiin, on November 18, 2021. (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

Let’s look at that logic again and compare it to our model. Authoritarian regimes take hostages from democracies because they see democracies as weak and they think popular pressure will result in concessions. Authoritarian regimes do not take hostages from countries they respect. So the take of the hostages relates to a belief that this will bring concessions. The idea that Ankara should be rewarded with better relations would only serve to send the message that detaining tourists every time Ankara wants something will be how Ankara can profit in the future. That would threaten to turn every tourist into a potential hostage and profit center for Ankara’s regime.

Another argument behind the short crisis was that Ankara needed to save face, having got itself in a bad position risking tourism by doing this. But it was Ankara’s own judiciary that remanded the couple to custody. Clearly, Ankara controls its judiciary, having gutted the civil service and imprisoned a percent of Turkey’s bureaucrats, and so the idea that the judges made a mistake is not borne out with the evidence that as recently as a day before the release the Interior Minister was slamming the Israeli couple and prejudicing the case. Ankara didn’t need to save face from a bad decision it made. This idea that every authoritarian regime must not be humiliated for doing illegal things is another way that the democracies tend to misread the authoritarians. Russia, China and Iran don’t give Ankara space to abuse their citizens, because Ankara respects them and doesn’t do it in the first place.

Lastly, there was the theory that Turkey’s ruling party was losing support in the polls and that detaining Israeli tourists was a populist move. In this bizarre cynical reading of the events, every time Turkey’s ruling party needs to win an election it might detain Israeli tourists? So should Israel issue a travel warning every year before an election in Turkey? That doesn’t sound like normal foreign policy.

There is no evidence that Turkey’s ruling party got any local popular support for this action. In general Ankara’s ruling party tries to create crises all the time, sometimes with Syria or Europe, to pose as being tough. But it doesn’t appear average Turkish citizens think Israeli tourists are a fair target. That means that ascribing this to “domestic politics” is a false read. Also, there is no reason to accept that Israel should have relations with countries where attacks on Israelis will be used for domestic politics every year before an election. That is not a reason to increase ties. In the opposite, if a country wants increased ties with Israel, they should treat Israeli tourists well.

The last weeks have seen Israel increasing its close relations with Gulf states like Bahrain and the UAE, as well as hosting air forces from around the world. Israel and Greece are increasingly close allies and an Israeli company recently signed a defense deal in Cyprus. The idea that Israel needs closer relations with an Ankara regime that might use tourists as a bargaining chip doesn’t match well with the changing reality in the region. Israelis have many options of countries that welcome Israelis.

This brings us to the last issue involved. Some may think that Israel has little leverage over Ankara simply because Israel imports goods from Turkey. But Turkey’s economy is at risk with the Lira declining to historic lows. Turkey has been pushed out of the F-35 program, while the UAE appears to be acquiring F-35s. Turkey can’t even seem to get new F-16s. Ankara’s policies have alienated most of Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean. It continues to try to patch things up with Egypt and the Gulf, but in general, it is isolated. While it boasts of its power, trying to build alliances with Hungary, Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, Poland, Ukraine and Central Asian states, as well as Qatar, Libya, Somalia, Pakistan and Malaysia, Ankara has many challenges. Israel, by contrast, appears on the upswing in international relations, with a new government that is building bridges and opening doors globally.

None of this says that Israel and Turkey can’t repair ties. But the idea they should repair ties because Ankara detained tourists, and Ankara should be rewarded with increased relations and high level phone calls and perhaps concessions by Israel regarding Ankara-backed Hamas or other groups and policies, doesn’t mesh well with reality. Ankara didn’t get any populist points back home for its actions. It is isolated and needs better relations with Israel. The idea that tourists might become part of a “price tag” by Ankara or bargaining chip in the future puts uncertainty in the minds of potential tourists and this is not helpful. Ankara knows how to treat other countries with respect, it shows this in meetings with Russia, Iran and other countries. Clearly, it can show this in relations with Israel. The idea that Israel should always need to repair relations, while Ankara does nothing, has never made sense in foreign policy.

Ankara has put out trial balloons before pretending to want to increase ties. When Ankara sensed Israel was going to sign a gas deal with Cyprus and Greece and that Israel was rapidly growing closer to those countries in 2019, Ankara pretended it would “reconcile” with Israel. But this was the same Ankara backing Hamas, hosting Hamas with a red carpet and making inflammatory statements about “liberating” Jerusalem from Israel, retaking “Al-Aqsa” and an Ankara that was the most vocal opponent to the US moving the embassy to Jerusalem and the Abraham Accords. Ankara threatened to suspend relations with the UAE if the UAE normalized relations with Israel. That is a fact and it happened in August 2020. Ankara’s opposition and hatred for Israel was so extreme that it sought to prevent the Abraham Accords and peace. It is Ankara that owes Israel explanations and should want to make up for this decade of behavior from the time of Mavi Marmara. The recent incident brought to the fore the voices that argue for falling into the Ankara appeasement trap, a trap many western countries continue to fall for, thinking that the more extreme the behavior from Ankara, the more it needs things. The opposite is largely true. There is a saying attributed to Vladimir Lenin that relates to bayonets and could relate to foreign policy. “You probe with bayonets: if you find mush, you push. If you find steel, you withdraw.” Ankara generally has a foreign policy like this. Countries should draw the right conclusions.