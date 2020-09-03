The International Olympic Committee told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday following a series of reports in the Post that the organization plans to confront the Islamic Republic of Iran about its slated execution of a decorated wrestler."The IOC is aware of the case of Navid Afkari and has, like United World Wrestling, taken steps to follow up on the matter," wrote the IOC by email on the Post. The Post reported on Thursday that the former US acting director of national intelligence Richard Grenell on Wednesday urged the organizers of the Olympics to intervene in the slated execution of an Iranian national champion wrestler.“The Tokyo organizers of the Olympics should inquire about this athlete’s case,” Grenell wrote to the Post on Wednesday.The Post reported last week on the case of the wrestler Navid Afkari, whose death penalty sentence was confirmed by the Islamic Republic of Iran's Supreme Court for his 2018 peaceful protest against the regime in Tehran. Afakir protested along with his brothers against the worsening economic conditions in Iran and political mismanagement of the country.
