After weekly rocket attacks, US moves forces from Taji base

For six years Taji was a key base for the Americans and other countries.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
AUGUST 23, 2020 12:01
Maj. Gen. Kenneth P. Ekman, Deputy Commander of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, shakes hand with Brigadier General Salah Abdullah during a handover ceremony of Taji military base from US-led coalition troops to Iraqi security forces, in the base north of Baghdad, Iraq August 23 (photo credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI)
(photo credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI)
Camp Taji in Iraq has been an important base for the US-led anti-ISIS campaign. It historically held up to 2,000 coalition forces.
However, recent challenges such as COVID-19 and also rocket attacks by pro-Iranian groups that have increased to almost weekly threats, come as the US and partner countries are leaving numerous bases in Iraq. Camp Taji is the biggest and most symbolic so far. The US forces are in Iraq at the invitation of the Iraqi government. US President Donald Trump has emphasized that there are few US forces left in Iraq in a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi last week. Pro-Iranian groups have demanded the US leave Iraq. 

More than 47,000 Iraqis were trained at Camp Taji during the anti-ISIS campaign, some of the 200,000 or so Iraqis who were mentored and trained by the coalition. The success of the war on ISIS and the increased pressure on the US has led the coalition to leave bases such as Abu Ghraib, Ninewa near Mosul, K-1 near Kirkuk, Q-West south of Mosul and Besmaya in the last six months. 
The Coalition troops no longer go on raids on the ground with the Iraqis but air forces from the US and other nations do conduct air strikes. The UK, for instance, has done recent air strikes. The coalition transferred $347 million worth of equipment as part of the handover. That includes an airfield and aircraft shelters and training ranges and vehicles. 90 million rounds of ammo were also given over. This is what success looks like Brig. Gen. Simon Johnstone said during the handover. 
It is a historic day, Maj. Gen. Kenneth Ekman also said. For six years Taji was a key base for the Americans and other countries. There are more than 70 partners of the coalition but only around a dozen of the had boots on the ground in Iraq. Many of those men and women have left due to the COVID-19 challenges in the last six months. Rocket attacks also endangered lives. In March three members of the coalition were killed and the US carried out airstrikes against Kataib Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed group, in retaliation. Forces from Spain, Canada, Australia, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, New Zealand, and the UK all served at some point at Taji. This represents a turning point in Iraq in terms of the US and coalition role. It remains to be seen what the US will do with the remaining base at Ayn al-Assad and also bases such as Union III in Baghdad and near the airport, which are targeted weekly by pro-Iranian groups firing rockets. 


