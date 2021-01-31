Airstrikes in Syria pinpoint Iranian influence

The report says that this follows other mysterious explosions on January 13 and 22. Reports on January 22 said that there were also airstrikes near Al-Zamaliyah, southeast of Masyaf in Syria. Syrian air defense, firing wildly, apparently even fired an air defense munition that crashed in Jordan and one that fell on a civilian home . SANA, Syrian regime media, said the strikes took place at 4am and were carried out from aircraft over Tripoli in Lebanon. The targets were near Hama.

The January 13 airstrikes hit Iranian militias in Syria near the Iraqi border. Those were considered the fourth similar airstrikes in several weeks. Reports suggested at the time that US intelligence aided the strikes and that pro-Iranian militias might relocate to Iraq due to the beating they are receiving.

Once again it appears that pro-Iranian militias, such as the Fatimiyoun which are recruited from Afghan Shi’ites, were impacted. These groups are part of Iranian networks from the Iraqi border to Deir Ezzor along the Euphrates.

The airstrikes on January 30, 22 and 13, appear part of a pattern that has emerged over the years. While some Syrian sources blame Israel, Iran tends to remain quiet about what is happening in Syria. Israel has in the past said Iran must end its entrenchment in Syria. Iran has had some 1,000 IRGC personnel in Syria in the past and this number may now be slightly less. Iran also has tens of thousands of militias and has trafficked precision munitions, drones, air defense, and missiles and other weapons to Syria. Iran sends some of these munitions to Hezbollah. It also seeks to warehouse weapons and manufacture them.

In January 2019 Israel’s former chief of staff said Israel had carried out 1,000 airstrikes on Iranian targets in Syria. Since then other operations have been mentioned, such as inn August and November 17, 2020. Long War Journal said Israel was stepping up airstrikes this month. Syrians reported a family had been harmed during the January 22 airstrikes near Hama. The IDF annual report for 2020 noted there were dozens of airstrikes in Syria in 2020.

There are also tensions near the Golan between the Syrian regime and former Syrian rebels. Reports of clashes over the weekend form part of a larger series of clashes in September and November 2020. It now appears Dara’a and areas near the Golan are suffering a crackdown by Syrian regime forces. However, the complex area with many demobilized Syrian rebels who were recruited into a Russian backed 5th Corps continues to cause problems for Damascus.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}