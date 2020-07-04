The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Alarmed by rise in Gaza suicides, Palestinians blame Hamas, PA

Palestinians took to social media to express outrage over the increase in suicide rates, with many holding Hamas and the PA responsible for the harsh economic conditions in the Gaza.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
JULY 4, 2020 15:46
PA President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh [file] (photo credit: REUTERS)
PA President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh [file]
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Suicide rates are increasing in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, Palestinian sources said on Saturday after the death of three Palestinians in separate incidents.
Several other cases of attempted suicide have been reported in the Gaza Strip in the past few weeks, the sources said.
Palestinians took to social media to express outrage over the increase in suicide rates, with many holding Hamas and the Palestinian Authority responsible for the harsh economic conditions in the Gaza Strip.
Sleman Alajoury, a 23-year-old university graduate, committed suicide by shooting himself in the head. In his last post on Facebook, Alajoury wrote: “This is not a futile attempt. This is an attempt at salvation. Complaining to none other than God is a humiliation.”
A Palestinian journalist in the Gaza Strip said that Alajoury had been previously arrested several times by Hamas security forces because of his political activities.
Sufyan Abu Zayda, a senior Fatah official in the Gaza Strip, said that Alajoury “could not stand the state of loss, oppression, poverty, unemployment, and the absence of hope for a decent life.”
Mahmoud Meri, an unemployed university graduate, commented: “The rule of the [Hamas] military in Gaza Strip is driving young people to commit suicide. Hamas is responsible because it has closed all the doors to the young people.”
Also Saturday, 21-year-old Ibrahim Yassin died of wounds he sustained when he set himself on fire at the Shati refugee camp in the Gaza Strip last week. In the past four years, the Gaza Strip has witnessed several cases of self-immolations.
According to the sources, the self-immolation was due to economic hardship, despair and unemployment.
On Friday, another man from Shati camp, 24-year-old Ayman Al-Ghul, reportedly jumped to his death from the fifth story of a building. It was not immediately clear why Al-Ghul committed suicide.
Hours later, a 30-year-old woman, whose identity was not revealed, attempted to take her own life by hanging in the town of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she was reported to be in critical condition.
The sources said that the woman, was married to the son of Nour Abdel Latif, a leader of an extremist Islamic Salafi group. The woman tried to kill herself after learning that her husband had married a second wife, they claimed.
Last month, another two suicide cases were reported in the Gaza Strip – both by jumping from tall buildings.
The Palestinian Independent Commission for Human Rights (ICHR) recently called on Hamas to prevent the recurrence of suicide cases in its detention centers in the Gaza Strip. The appeal came after the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Interior announced on May 29 that Muaz Ahmad Abu Amra, 19, committed suicide by hanging himself inside his prison cell. Abu Amra is said to the third Palestinian detainee to commit suicide in a Hamas detention facility in the past three years.
The PLO’s Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) expressed concern over the increase in suicide rates in the Gaza Strip and attributed the phenomenon to “poverty, hunger, destitution, high cost of living and soaring unemployment rates.”
The DFLP said in a statement that the rise in suicide rates was a “dangerous indicator that harms Palestinian society and threatens its social fabric.” It held Hamas and the Palestinian Authority fully responsible for the “terrible economic and social deterioration, as well as the continued violation of public freedoms and democracy and the absence of social justice.
 


Tags Gaza Hamas Palestinian Authority Palestinians suicide
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To stop coronavirus, wear a mask and follow restrictions By JPOST EDITORIAL
Between annexation and coronavirus spike, who's in charge? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: With or without sovereignty By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel is becoming a fascist country By EHUD OLMERT
Genet Dasa Racism is a collective problem – but there is still room for hope By GENET DASA

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
3 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by