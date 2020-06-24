The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Algerian journalist sentenced 2 years for Facebook posts critical of gov’t

A prosecutor charged him with “insulting state institutions” and “distributing publications harmful to national unity.”

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
JUNE 24, 2020 00:35
Students take part in a protest to denounce an offer by President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to run in elections next month but not to serve a full term if re-elected, in Algiers, Algeria March 5, 2019. (photo credit: RAMZI BOUDINA/REUTERS)
Students take part in a protest to denounce an offer by President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to run in elections next month but not to serve a full term if re-elected, in Algiers, Algeria March 5, 2019.
(photo credit: RAMZI BOUDINA/REUTERS)
A state prosecutor in Algeria sentenced reporter Ali Djamel Toubal to a two-year prison sentence for his Facebook posts regrading anti-government protests which dealt with the state police's conduct.
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) announced his incarceration on Monday on its website, stating that” [it] expressed dismay at the one-day trial and sentencing of …Ali Djamel Toubal and called for his immediate release.”
According to the CPJ, Toubal arrived at the courthouse on June 17, and a prosecutor charged him with “insulting state institutions” and “distributing publications harmful to national unity.”
A judge convicted Toubal and sentenced him to two years in Mohammadia prison, the CPJ wrote.
“We are alarmed that Algerian authorities appear to have discarded any pretext of due process of law and tried, convicted, and sentenced Ali Djamel Toubal in a single day,” said CPJ Middle East and North Africa Coordinator Sherif Mansour. “Toubal is a journalist, not a criminal, and he must be released immediately and unconditionally.”
The journalist and press freedom advocate Mustapha Bendjama, who has been contact with Toubal’s family, spoke to CPJ and provided the information for the CPJ's article. 
The charges are related to Toubal’s Facebook posts. He chronicled the places in which “his reporting, news stories, and commentary about the anti-government protests have taken place throughout Algeria since February 2019,” noted CPJ in connection with information it received from Bendjama.
Tobal’s lawer, Mustapha Bouchakour, told CPJ that he filed an appeal in his case on June 18.
According to Bouchakour, Algerian authorities launched an investigation into the reporter in February 2020, due to his Facebook posts about police conduct during the anti-government protests which swept the North African country.


