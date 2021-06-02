The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

ALIVE: This is an opportunity to strengthen ties between our countries

The fund has strategic partnerships with Maccabi Health Services, the Assuta Medical Centers chain, the Maccabi Fund, Leumi Partners, as well as British and American firms.

By LIOR NOVIK  
JUNE 2, 2021 16:29
Prof. Rafael Beyar, Co-Founder & Managing General Partner, ALIVE and Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, CEO, Health Regulation Sector, Dubai Health Authority speak with Anjana Sankar, Assistant Editor, Khaleej Times at the Global Investment Forum (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prof. Rafael Beyar, Co-Founder & Managing General Partner, ALIVE and Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, CEO, Health Regulation Sector, Dubai Health Authority speak with Anjana Sankar, Assistant Editor, Khaleej Times at the Global Investment Forum
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
“This is an extraordinary opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries,” said Prof. Rafi Beyar, one of the Managing General Partners of the ALIVE Israel HealthTech Fund, who took part in the Global Investment Forum in the United Arab Emirates, which was sponsored by the Jerusalem Post and the Khaleej Times, the leading media group in the UAE.
The fund has strategic partnerships with Maccabi Health Services, the Assuta Medical Centers chain, the Maccabi Fund, Leumi Partners, the British investment group CBG, and Carilion Clinic, an American health care organization.
“We work in the life sciences industry, and we have had a number of conversations with various parties in Dubai,” says Prof. Beyar, former director of the Rambam Medical Center and dean of the Technion’s Faculty of Medicine. “There is quite a bit of interest in medicine, and they also have very specific issues that they want to promote. Dubai has world-class medical centers and is interested in clinical and technological collaborations with Israel.” “They have extensive needs in population management, health care management, and the transition to digital,” he adds. “Two common problems there are obesity and diabetes, and they want to know how to manage it – to learn who is prone to obesity. Using Israel’s powerful digital capabilities and the ability to analyze data with artificial intelligence, together we can advance our abilities and influence the entire world.”
Managing General Partner Michel Habib, the former CEO of Hadasit Bio-Holdings, adds: “They also need advanced treatments, solutions in the field of oncology, and the ability to provide digital medical advice remotely. Another area that interests them is investing in cyber technology. Hospitals are increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks, and this is an area that is strategically important to them.”
One of the companies that ALIVE invested in and that is suitable for such collaboration is Cynerio, a cybersecurity company that has developed a platform to protect IoT medical equipment in hospitals. “Usually, when there is a cyber-attack on non-medical organizations, the first thing the system does is stop all activity and assess, but it would be life-threatening to shut down medical equipment,” says Dudi Klein, Managing Partner at the fund who previously headed the innovation division at Assuta. “The company’s platform identifies which equipment is a life-sustaining medical device and which are secondary systems and alerts security personnel who can handle the problem. In addition, the system warns and displays abnormal behaviors so that the attack can be prevented even before it is launched.”


Tags health UAE UAE Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Going global: UAE-Israel business conference to be streamed live

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Robert Wexler

How can the US help improve the lives of Israelis, Palestinians? - opinion

 By ROBERT WEXLER
Emily Schrader

Jews, Israel under attack in the online intifada - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Here's how America can actually support Israel’s Iron Dome - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Susan Hattis Rolef

Bennett not bothered by Netanyahu's threats - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Israel's operation against Hamas was the world's first AI war

An IDF tank takes part in military drills as part of the “Tnufa” multi-year plan.
2

Bennett to announce forming gov't coalition with Lapid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset
3

IDF: Nasrallah tried to threaten Israel, looked weak and sick instead

Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
4

10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one day

A laboratory image shows a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure.
5

Hamas's Sinwar: We have 500 km of tunnels in Gaza, only 5% were damaged

Yahya Sinwar arrives at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza on October 18, 2011, after being released by Israel as part of a prisoner swap for kidnapped soldier Gilad Schalit

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by