ALIVE: This is an opportunity to strengthen ties between our countries

“This is an extraordinary opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries,” said Prof. Rafi Beyar, one of the Managing General Partners of the ALIVE Israel HealthTech Fund, who took part in the Global Investment Forum in the United Arab Emirates, which was sponsored by the Jerusalem Post and the Khaleej Times, the leading media group in the UAE.

“We work in the life sciences industry, and we have had a number of conversations with various parties in Dubai,” says Prof. Beyar, former director of the Rambam Medical Center and dean of the Technion’s Faculty of Medicine. “There is quite a bit of interest in medicine, and they also have very specific issues that they want to promote. Dubai has world-class medical centers and is interested in clinical and technological collaborations with Israel.” “They have extensive needs in population management, health care management, and the transition to digital,” he adds. “Two common problems there are obesity and diabetes, and they want to know how to manage it – to learn who is prone to obesity. Using Israel’s powerful digital capabilities and the ability to analyze data with artificial intelligence, together we can advance our abilities and influence the entire world.”