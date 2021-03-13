Why can’t Israel avoid more crises with Jordan - analysis

The latest crisis with the Kingdom of Jordan escalated last week as Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi took public a dispute that appears to have disrupted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans to fly briefly to the UAE on Thursday. This is an embarrassing dispute and many questions remain about why it was allowed to grow, despite apparently easy ways to have kept the temperatures turned down. The larger regional picture is that Jordan is important, from the Eastern Mediterranean to the Gulf, it is essential to regional security and also keeping calm and prosperity in the West Bank. Israel has appeared to take that for granted. According to foreign reports in February 2021 Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz reportedly met with Jordan’s king. Safadi also met Israel’s Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi in December. However, signals from the Prime Minister's office have not been so welcoming to the Kingdom. Israel prevented Jordan’s Crown Prince from a high profile visit to Jerusalem that would have included the Haram Al-Sharif and apparently other sites, such as churches. Safadi has been clear and direct in demanding answers of Israel regarding the embarrassing situation. Jordan has indicated that Israel is toying with the region as part of electoral and populist concerns. Trust is being harmed. He said Israel was not being serious in seeming to take Jordan for granted, wanting to fly over Jordan but not letting the important visit take place. Regardless of the diplomatic protocol or dispute that caused the visit to be stopped, when the Crown Prince was at the crossing over the Jordan seeking to come, the whole thing has spiraled into an unhelpful situation. This is not the first time this kind of incident has happened that harmed relations between Israel and Jordan. Jordan appears to feel that Israel takes it for granted and has for years. The King has no clear relationship with Netanyahu. This may date from historic anger over Netanyahu’s behavior going back to the 1990s. Despite claims that Jordan and Israel have very good relations on other levels, the high level incidents continue to shock those who watch relations between the countries. Israel is also on a high because of its new ties in the Gulf. But Jordan is close to the same Gulf monarchies that made peace with Israel. Jordan is also close to Saudi Arabia. During the early Trump years in office the King sought to prevent a crisis over Jerusalem. When the US moved the embassy, the Kingdom was invited to Turkey as Ankara sought to bring Jordan into its orbit. The Kingdom did not become close to Turkey but nevertheless has many challenges at home, from the economy to refugees to COVID-19 now. The issue here is that the Kingdom enjoys unique rights in Jerusalem, and close ties to the Palestinian leadership. It has historic ties to the West Bank but it wants a two state solution. It was non-plussed by Netanyahu’s trip to Oman in 2018 and said as much in 2019, noting that Israel needs to make movement on two state issues, a point Safadi has made repeatedly and one Amman AHS stressed at Manama Dialogue conferences. In 2017 an Israeli security officer at the Israeli embassy in Amman shot two Jordanians after being attack. That was one more crisis in relations. This was quietly resolved. But reports have suggested security ties with Jordan could be at risk over the last several years. A quarter century after the peace with Jordan, ties are not great in public. Jordan ended Israeli leases on lands in 2019 that were part of the peace deal. In 2017 Jordan also freed the Jordanian soldier responsible for the Island of Peace massacre in 1997. Back in 2013 a total of 110 of 120 members of Jordan’s parliament had signed a petition for the release. Incidents like this, as well as Netanyahu meeting the security guard who was involved in the 2017 incident, have made ties appear cold. Nevertheless there are other agreements that appear to work, such has having Jordanians come to Eilat for work.
