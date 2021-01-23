Anti-Israel rally attracting tens of thousands held in Pakistan

An anti-Israel "million man march" took place in the Pakistani capital of Karachi this week, according to video circulating on social media.The Algemeiner reported that the rally was put together by the right-wing Islamist party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F). The JUI-F is against the notion of normalization between Pakistan and Israel. The thousands of participants could be seen donning the colors of the JUI-F, raising tall black and white striped flags as they marched down a Karachi street.“Israel is involved in the genocide of Muslims in Palestine and we would never allow the federal government to establish diplomatic relations with it,” JUI-F leader Maulana Saleemullah Alwazi told Pakistan-based media outlet The News International, according to the Algemeiner.The crowd itself was addressed by party leader Fazal-ur-Rehman, who also heads a coalition of parliament members that directly oppose the current Pakistani government.“The situation in Kashmir is exactly the same situation in Palestine,” Khan said in January, according to the Algemeiner citing Anadolu news agency. “If we recognize Israel’s takeover of Palestine territories, then we also have to recognize what India has done in Kashmir, so we completely lose moral standing.”
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}