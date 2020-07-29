The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Are Iranian-backed groups threatening UN in Iraq?

In the past Iranian-backed militias have threatened demonstrators, civil society activists and even the prime minister.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JULY 29, 2020 15:14
An aerial view shows Mandali border crossing between Iraq and Iran, in Mandali, Iraq July 11, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI/POOL)
An aerial view shows Mandali border crossing between Iraq and Iran, in Mandali, Iraq July 11, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI/POOL)
In recent days a series of rocket attacks on US forces in Iraq, mysterious explosions at ammunition warehouses, and the killing of protesters has raised tensions throughout Baghad and the center and south of the country. Now the Iranian-backed Harakat al-Nujaba group in Iraq, which is part of the official paramilitary sources, appears to have threatened the UN in Iraq not to critique their actions. 
In the past Iranian-backed militias, many of them affiliated with the paramilitary Hashd al-Shaabi or Popular Mobilization Units, which are an official paramilitary force, have threatened demonstrators, civil society activists and even the prime minister. After Kataib Hezbollah members were detained and released in late June by counter-terrorism forces, they burned images of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi.
Now Nujaba has put out a statement slamming the Prime Minister for remarks that portrayed the militias as “mafia.” Yet the same militia is now behaving like a mafia through a crypic message by its spokesman Nasral Shammari on social media that has appeared to order the UN to be fair in its assessment or be “not welcome,” according to reports. 
Jeanine Antoinette Hennis-Plasschaert, an official from the Netherlands who is the diplomat serving as Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, is at the center of the controversy. She has tried to put out relatively mild statements supporting the rights of protesters not to be killed.
However, over the last year Iranian-backed militias have been accused of murdering more than 500 protesters. In addition they appear to be behind the murder of Iraqi intellectual Hisham al-Hashimi and the multi-day kidnapping of a German national. In recent days more protesters have been killed and protesters day they have received direct threats from the militias that their will be hunted down for their activism.

Hennis-Plasschaert had written on July 6 that the UN was shocked by the assassination of Dr. Hisham al-Hashimi. It was a “despicable act of cowardice.” She called on the government to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice. Nothing has been done so far.
On July 27 she wrote that “we deplore the violence and casualties during Baghdad protests last night.” She said she welcoming the government’s attempt to investigate and hold perpetrators accountable. tHe right to protest must be protected.
Nujaba issued its threat the next day and the UN then clarified that “in response to claims circulating that the UN Special Representative for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert made a statement to the UN Security Council regarding the recent demonstrations, the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq asserts that the SRSG did not submit any report.”
This appears to be an attempt to reduce tensions. It could be seen as appeasing the militias. The UN continues to stand by the right of people to peacefully protest.

Iranian-backed groups are increasingly attempting to create a stranglehold on civil society in Iraq, using threats and the power of the gun to silence those who speak out. It now appears they are growing more arrogant in their threats. Kataib Hezbollah and other groups attack US forces and supply vehicles for the US on an almost daily bases. Now they may be behind a kidnapping of a foreigner and other attacks. They are trying to pressure the Prime Minister. These kinds of groups are serious.
In the past and in other countries they have used kidnappings and assassinations. Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri was murdered in 2005 in a bombing blamed on Hezbollah and its allies. Iraqis have begged the UN to support them but many know that foreigners can’t shield them from the militias. 


