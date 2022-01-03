The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

The cat and mouse game on Israel’s northern border needs to end - analysis

The border area with Lebanon has been flagged by the IDF as vulnerable to enemy infiltrations.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: JANUARY 3, 2022 05:32
NORTH GHAJAR, in Lebanese territory, on the left, surrounded by a border fence, and the Lebanese village Wazzani to the right, with a Lebanese military road between them. (photo credit: Leor Bareli)
NORTH GHAJAR, in Lebanese territory, on the left, surrounded by a border fence, and the Lebanese village Wazzani to the right, with a Lebanese military road between them.
(photo credit: Leor Bareli)
The infiltration attempt by two migrant workers who crossed the border from south Lebanon into Israel may have been the first of the new year, but it was just another incident in a long line of worrisome events along the porous border.
The border area with Lebanon has been flagged by the IDF as vulnerable to enemy infiltrations and has seen dozens of drug and weapon smuggling operations as well as several infiltrations by migrant workers in the past year.
According to IDF data, the military thwarted nine attempts to infiltrate from Lebanon, two more from Syria and confiscated 120 kilos of drugs and 75 weapons over the past year.
But the real threat comes from Hezbollah’s elite Radwan unit. The Unit, honoring Hezbollah’s military commander Imad Mughniyeh, killed in Damascus in 2008 in an operation attributed to Israel and known as al Hajj Radwan, was established to carry out covert operations against it.
Radwan operatives are expected to be at the forefront of any Hezbollah attack against Israel, infiltrating Israeli communities along the border to kill as many civilians and troops as possible, accompanied by a massive barrage of rockets, mortars, anti-tank missiles, and more.
View of the northern border between Israel and Lebanon, on October 15, 2021. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90) View of the northern border between Israel and Lebanon, on October 15, 2021. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)
While operatives from the unit fought in Syria for several years, gaining extensive operational experience, most have returned to south Lebanon. Though Hezbollah has redeployed troops back to the border between Lebanon and Israel, the IDF does not believe that a preemptive strike against Radwan forces would be the right move at the moment.
Nevertheless, the military is aware that operatives belonging to the terror group have been paying close attention to all infiltration and drug smuggling attempts across the border. After every attempt, foiled or not, there is a lesson to be learned. The operatives can learn about troop deployment, the time it takes to respond to events, how the IDF responds, and much more.
Israel has been working to strengthen its northern border for several years, but due to financial constraints and political wrangling, has only completed 14 kms. of a concrete barrier along the Lebanese border. The remainder of the border with Lebanon is a fence that was originally built in the 1980s. While sections of it have been upgraded several times it is said to be in poor condition.
The fence provides the military with indications of tampering which allow troops to quickly get to the scene, but senior officers have admitted that it would not stop infiltrations by Radwan operatives.
Due to the threat of infiltrations by Hezbollah and the poor shape of the fence, the Israeli military is building a new smart fence along the border.
The upgraded fence will be tailor-made to fit the topography and threats emanating from Lebanon. The concrete, steel, and barbed wire fence will be six meters high stretching several kilometers with sensors, information collection centers, warning systems, and more. It is expected to be completed within two years.
In addition to infiltrations by Hezbollah’s Radwan fighters, the Shi’ite terror army is estimated to have some 130,000 rockets and mortars. Some 2,000 rockets can be expected to streak toward Israel each day from Lebanon should a war break out.
The Defense Ministry has also expanded its Northern Shield (Magen Hatzafon) program to fortify homes in 21 border communities, and likely to be evacuated should any war break out.
It’s like a game of cat and mouse along Israel’s northern border, and while senior military officers have said that they prefer to act as the cat, the mouse can at the end of the day, get away.


Tags Israel Lebanon Syria Middle East
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Kohavi is right to reject court compromise to allow Franken to remain in IDF - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

Desmond Tutu: A hero against apartheid first, a critic of Israel second - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI

My Word: The UN’s perpetual, painful probe

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

The next Abraham Accords will be with Indonesia - analysis

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Diaspora Jews’ misplaced anger at Israel’s no-entry policy - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by