On This Day: 1,500 Palestinians slain in Karantina massacre 46 years ago

January 18, 2022 marks 46 years since the Karantina massacre, an event during the Lebanese Civil War where an estimated 1,500 people living in a largely Palestinian Muslim area in east Beirut , Lebanon were killed at the hands of right-wing Christian Lebanese militias.

The massacre was one of the first major massacres of the Lebanese Civil War. At the time, Karantina was inhabited by Kurds, Armenians, Syrians and Palestinians and was under the control of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). However, Christian militias, specifically the Phalangists, also known as the Kataeb Party, stormed the area. The resulting fighting saw some 1,500 killed as Christian Lebanese forces took control of the area.

The massacre itself was merely the start of fierce fighting and bloodshed in the area. Shortly after the massacre, Christian Lebanese forces laid siege to the Tel al-Zaatar refugee camp. This siege lasted until the summer and would also result in a massacre.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The massacre would also directly trigger a response from the PLO in the form of the Damour massacre just days later on January 20. This massacre saw PLO and allied Lebanese forces enter the town of Damour where civilians were mowed down with machine-gun fire, homes burned down and women forcibly gang-raped.

The death toll of the Damour massacre is contested but is estimated to be between 150-582 civilians killed.

Militants are seen at Tel al-Zaatar, Lebanon. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Lebanese Civil War was a brutal and highly geopolitically complex conflict that lasted over 15 years and saw nearly 150,000 people killed. The conflict saw involvement from multiple nations such as Iraq, the US, France, Italy and, most famously, Israel, who invaded Lebanon in 1982 during the conflict.

To this day, the events of the Lebanese Civil War and the causes behind them continue to influence the country internally.