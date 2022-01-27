Herzog to address Holocaust Remembrance event in Bahrain

Among the International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorations on the January 27th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz in which he is participating, President Isaac Herzog is addressing a virtual multi-faith event co-hosted by the Hammad Global Center for Peaceful Coexistence in Bahrain and the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

Also addressing this event is former Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Israel Yisrael Meir Lau, who is a child Holocaust survivor and President of Yad Vashem.

Herzog will emphasize in his address that the present generation will be the last to have the privilege of hearing first-hand testimony from Holocaust survivors, and will point out that in a few years time, the obligation for people to tell their children and their children's children will be that of individuals who did not experience the Holocaust, but who have a duty to tell the story and to warn coming generations of the dangers of antisemitism, hatred, racism and intolerance.

Due to these circumstances, Herzog commends both the King Hamad Global Center and the Simon Wiesenthal Center for their commitment to sustaining the truth and passing on the legacy of the Holocaust, as well as for initiating the multi-faith gathering for this purpose.