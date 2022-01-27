The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Herzog to address Holocaust Remembrance event in Bahrain

Also addressing this event is former Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Israel Yisrael Meir Lau, who is a child Holocaust survivor and President of Yad Vashem.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Published: JANUARY 27, 2022 06:03
President Isaac Herzog. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
President Isaac Herzog.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Among the International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorations on the January 27th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz in which he is participating, President Isaac Herzog is addressing a virtual multi-faith event co-hosted by the Hammad Global Center for Peaceful Coexistence in Bahrain and the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

Also addressing this event is former Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Israel Yisrael Meir Lau, who is a child Holocaust survivor and President of Yad Vashem.

Herzog will emphasize in his address that the present generation will be the last to have the privilege of hearing first-hand testimony from Holocaust survivors, and will point out that in a few years time, the obligation for people to tell their children and their children's children will be that of individuals who did not experience the Holocaust, but who have a duty to tell the story and to warn coming generations of the dangers of antisemitism, hatred, racism and intolerance.

Israel's President Isaac Herzog is seen receiving his fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose at Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem's Ein Kerem, on January 5, 2021. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO) Israel's President Isaac Herzog is seen receiving his fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose at Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem's Ein Kerem, on January 5, 2021. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

Due to these circumstances, Herzog commends both the King Hamad Global Center and the Simon Wiesenthal Center for their commitment to sustaining the truth and passing on the legacy of the Holocaust, as well as for initiating the multi-faith gathering for this purpose.



Tags Holocaust Holocaust survivors holocaust memorial day isaac herzog simon wiesenthal center bahrain herzog
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
2

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
3

NJ-Israel flight turns around after Israelis sneak into business class

A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, US December 6, 2019.
4

Second earthquake in 24 hours felt in northern Israel

Beit She'an
5

Prof. Eran Segal: Decrease in Omicron cases expected later this week

Herzog hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of the Herzog Medical Center in Jerusalem, January 13, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by