Hamas commander accused of spying for Israel escapes from Gaza prison

A former commander of Hamas’ military wing who was accused of spying for Israel has escaped from a maximum-security prison in the Gaza Strip.

The fugitive, Abed al-Karim Abu Odeh, 35, was arrested by Hamas in 2019 on suspicion of mapping underground tunnels with a tracking device he allegedly received from his Israeli handlers.

It was not clear how Abu Odeh, who was being held in the Ansar Prison in the Gaza Strip, managed to escape.

The rare escape is seen by many Palestinians as a serious embarrassment for Hamas.

Hamas has arrested a number of suspects on suspicion of helping Abu Odeh according to a Palestinian journalist in the Gaza Strip.

An illustrated map shows where the Hamas 'Metro' system went through in the Gaza Strip and which areas were destroyed by the IDF. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Hamas officials described Abu Odeh as an “extremely dangerous security prisoner” and offered a reward for information leading to his capture.

The officials said they did not rule out the possibility that Abu Odeh, who was a top commander of the Hamas military wing, Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, would try to cross the border into Israel.

Hamas set up checkpoints and deployed dozens of security officers in several parts of the Gaza Strip, especially near the border with Israel, in an attempt to prevent Abu Odeh from leaving the coastal enclave.

Hamas also issued a warning to fishermen in the Gaza Strip against helping Abu Odeh.

Eyad al-Bozm, spokesperson for the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Interior, said that Abu Odeh escaped from prison on Saturday morning. “The [Hamas] security forces are taking measures to re-apprehend him,” he added without elaborating.



المتحدث باسم وزارة الداخلية بغزة إياد البزم : "هروب الموقوف عبد الكريم شعبان أبو عودة (35 عاماً) من مركز التوقيف بغزة صباح اليوم السبت، والأجهزة الأمنية تتخذ إجراءاتها لإعادة توقيفه" pic.twitter.com/OWv2xqwlQY — حسن اصليح | Hassan (@hassaneslayeh) January 29, 2022

On Saturday night, Hamas security officers raided the home of Abu Odeh and arrested a number of his family members, according to sources in the Gaza Strip. The officers caused damage to furniture during the raid and search of the house, the sources said.