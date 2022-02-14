The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Ukraine crisis is delaying Iran nuke deal - analysis

The Ukraine crisis is taking up the attentions of the world's major powers: US, Russia and China. And Iran is taking advantage.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: FEBRUARY 14, 2022 11:08
A view shows the Gozhsky training ground during military exercises held by the armed forces of Russia and Belarus in the Grodno region, Belarus, February 12, 2022. (photo credit: Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS)
A view shows the Gozhsky training ground during military exercises held by the armed forces of Russia and Belarus in the Grodno region, Belarus, February 12, 2022.
(photo credit: Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS)

Why is Russia invading Ukraine? 

The constant and ongoing question of whether Russia will invade Ukraine is delaying the finalization of a nuclear deal with Iran.

It has distracted the Biden Administration completely from the Iranian nuclear issue and has harmed dialogue between Washington and Moscow in all areas.

But, Israel's current government may not even be upset by a deal being delayed.

The longer that developments on a nuclear deal are postponed, the more pressure falls on Jerusalem to be proactive in the cyber, covert or military spheres in order to halt that progress. With all of its negative sides, a deal would give the Jewish state a temporary breather on those issues.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers take part in special tactical training exercises held by police, the National Guard and security services at the Kalanchak training ground in the Kherson region, Ukraine, February 12, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/IRAKLI GEDENIDZE) Ukrainian law enforcement officers take part in special tactical training exercises held by police, the National Guard and security services at the Kalanchak training ground in the Kherson region, Ukraine, February 12, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/IRAKLI GEDENIDZE)

What part does Ukraine play in all this? 

The US has signaled it is ready for a deal for several months already. 

Though the Islamic Republic has tried to play coy, it has also hinted that it is ready, once it has milked the last bit of new concessions out of the West that it can obtain.

The deal will most likely resume only when Tehran feels the pressure again. 

The running theory was that this would happen in late January or early February. At the time, IAEA Director-General Rafel Grossi could have issued a quarterly report, urging Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei to inch closer to a deal. 

This, along with Iranian nuclear progress since the beginning of 2020, was part of why the Biden team has said there were only "weeks" left to cut a deal for the last two months

Two factors have moved Tehran to cooperate and shift positions in 2021-2022:

Russia and China

Russia and China are keeping Khamenei afloat, both militarily and economically, despite US sanctions.

So, when they run out of patience and want progress, he almost has to comply. This was a lesson he learned after former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad tried to ignore the two and paid with UN Security Council global sanctions that brought the ayatollahs to their knees.

That pressure is less now because all America-Russia issues have been overtaken by the Ukraine crisis. 

If, until recently, the major powers could compartmentalize different crises and disagreements in different parts of the world, that is no longer a possibility. 

So, Moscow may not try to help solve the Iranian nuclear crisis as fast as it can.

The Ukraine crisis

Russia and the US as individual actors are just more distracted by the Ukraine crisis, and simply cannot put as much energy into anything else while they are staring each other down over the Ukrainian border.

Obviously, the delay is temporary. The next meetings of the IAEA Board of Governors are set in stone for March 7-11. 

Grossi can delay his report until closer to that meeting, but it has to be out by the time the meeting opens. 

The Board must decide then whether to condemn Iran and report it to the UNSC or not, because of some new progress.

So in the end, Ukraine is delaying a deal (or a blow up and new crisis with Iran), but probably only for a period of weeks to a month.

By mid-March, the runway for delay might. 



Tags IAEA ukraine Iran Deal iran nuclear talks russia and iran russia iran Nuclear Deal Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Pantyhose found to be effective facemask hack for better protection - study

Commercial Images iStock.
2

Omicron BA.2 variant to become dominant worldwide - WHO regional director

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed words "OMICRON SARS-COV-2" in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021
3

Major study finds how the highest quality antibodies against COVID-19 are created

A model of the protein (the blue ribbon) and the DNA (the spheres) is binds
4

How did Leonardo Da Vinci draw the vagina?

Uomo Vitruviano Vitruvian Man 1492 Leonardo Da Vinci.
5

'Jeopardy!' winner not surprised at antisemitic response to her success

Alex Trebek poses on set at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif., for the premier of the 28th season of "Jeopardy," Sept. 20, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by